US launches strikes on Iranian missile, drone sites cargo ship attack; Tehran fires back, here's what exactly happened

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps warned Washington that the strikes would face retaliation. Soon after, it attacked multiple US military sites in the region.

Fresh tensions flared between the United States and the Islamic Republic of Iran on Friday when the US carried out strikes against Iran, alleging that Tehran attacked a commercial cargo ship in the Strait of Hormuz. This marked the first direct US military action since both sides signed a fragile memorandum of understanding in Switzerland.

Soon after the strikes, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps retaliated by targeting US military zones in the region. According to a Reuters report, the attacks on US sites followed an IRGC warning to Washington that the earlier strikes would not go unanswered and that Tehran would deliver a decisive response.

Tehran hinted about US strikes earlier

US military action began just minutes after President Donald Trump hinted at a forthcoming response to Iran’s alleged conduct. When pressed by reporters on whether the US would hit back, Trump replied: "You'll find out."

US Central Command (CENTCOM) then announced that US forces had executed precision strikes within Iran.

As per CENTCOM, US aircraft struck Iranian missile and drone depots and coastal radar facilities after Iran allegedly targeted the Singapore-flagged cargo ship M/V Ever Lovely with a one-way attack drone on June 25.

CENTCOM said US aircraft targeted Iranian missile and drone storage sites and coastal radar installations following Iran’s alleged June 25 attack on the Singapore-flagged cargo vessel M/V Ever Lovely with a one-way attack drone.

CENTCOM calls strike 'unwarranted aggression'

In a statement, CENTCOM called the operation "a powerful response" to what it described as Iran’s strike on commercial shipping.

"The unwarranted aggression against commercial shipping by Iranian forces clearly violated the ceasefire," CENTCOM said.

The command said Iran’s "dangerous" conduct threatened freedom of navigation through a key global trade route.

"Furthermore, Iran's dangerous behavior undermined freedom of navigation as commerce increasingly flows through the vital international trade corridor," it said.

CENTCOM added that US forces will keep coordinating safe passage and providing support to commercial ships moving through the strait.

"CENTCOM forces continue to provide safe passage coordination and support to commercial vessels transiting the strait. The U.S. military remains present and vigilant to ensure all aspects of the agreement with Iran are adhered to, obeyed, and in full force and effect," it added.

The British military reported Thursday that a container ship was struck by a projectile off Oman’s coast. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations centre said there were no injuries.

The International Maritime Organisation paused evacuations of stranded ships from the Persian Gulf after the strike and said operations would remain halted until guarantees were given that other vessels would not be attacked.

Arsenio Dominguez, the agency’s secretary-general, told news agency PTI that around 115 ships had left the strait in recent days, while roughly 500 remained in the area.

PGSA's warning

Iran has not claimed responsibility, but the strike occurred hours after the Persian Gulf State Authority said vessels would only receive security protection if they used approved routes.

“Any passage through routes outside the framework designated by PGSA will not be covered by safe passage guarantees and will not be entitled to insurance coverage or related liabilities,” it said in a post on X.

“The consequences arising from passage through unauthorized routes shall be the responsibility of the owner, operator, and vessel commander.”

'They shouldn't be doing that': Trump on Iran's attack

US President Donald Trump called the cargo ship attack in the Strait of Hormuz a “foolish violation” of the ceasefire agreement.

Trump said on Truth Social that one of the four drones launched at the ship damaged its upper deck in Thursday’s attack, though the vessel was able to continue on.

“The US shot down the other drones. We knocked down three of them,” he added.

Speaking to reporters on Friday in Oval Office Trump was asked if Iran would face consequences for a recent drone attack on a ship.

He responded, saying, “Well, you’ll find out.”

"I don't like the fact they took a shot yesterday — actually, four, we knocked down three — at a ship," he told reporters in the Oval Office. "They shouldn't be doing that, so you'll find out."