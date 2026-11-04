US launches strikes on Iran before midterms, tensions rise over risk of wider war

The US has carried out limited strikes on Iranian targets near the Strait of Hormuz, while Tehran has warned of a stronger response to further attacks and announced plans to train one million paramilitary volunteers.

Iranian state media reported explosions on Qeshm and Hengam islands, as well as in Bandar Abbas on the mainland.(ANI Photo)

The United States has carried out fresh strikes on Iranian targets near the Strait of Hormuz, a US official said, just ahead of Tuesday's crucial midterm elections.

Iranian state media reported explosions on Qeshm and Hengam islands, as well as in Bandar Abbas on the mainland. Washington did not publicly announce the operation. The US official, who was not authorised to speak publicly and requested anonymity, said the strikes targeted Iranian forces that had been using surface-to-air missiles against American forces in the strait.

The latest operation comes despite President Donald Trump previously saying that the US would not launch strikes on Iran before the midterm elections.

Iran warns US against further military action

Iran's parliament speaker and chief negotiator, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, said Tehran had delivered a response to Washington and warned that the next move would depend on the US. Iranian state television quoted him as saying on Tuesday that Iran had “delivered a firm and rational response to the American side. The ball is now in America's court to prevent war”.

It was not immediately clear what response Ghalibaf was referring to. He also said Iran's armed forces remained at the highest level of defensive readiness and warned Washington against making another military move.

“If Washington makes another strategic miscalculation, it should know that this time it will face a new battlefield and will find itself even more desperate than it is today,” he said.

Iran plans to train one million paramilitary volunteers

Amid concerns about a possible return to full-scale conflict, Iran has also stepped up its military preparedness. The country opened its third military training centre in Tehran on Monday. Authorities have announced plans to train one million paramilitary volunteers across the country.

Members of the Basij, a paramilitary force linked to Iran's Revolutionary Guard, attended the inauguration, according to the semiofficial ISNA news agency. Ali Kowsari, the Basij's deputy head for training, said 1,500 training bases would begin operating across cities and towns from this week.

“Starting this week, across the country 1,500 training bases will start working in all cities and towns, and will aim for training 1 million sacrificial volunteers,” he said.

Two similar training centres had opened in Tehran in August and September.

People in Tehran divided over US midterm elections

The US midterm elections have also drawn attention in Iran, where some residents are hoping that a change in the balance of power in Washington could lead to a shift in American policy towards Tehran.

Reza Rezaei, a 69-year-old resident of Tehran, said he wanted American voters to bring about a change in leadership.

“The American people need to make a fundamental decision and bring about real change. They need to put an end to the leadership of someone who is so extreme and who runs things through lies, someone who supports Israel, a country that is literally killing children,” he said. Rezaei added that he hoped the elections would “bring about peace and stability, not just for Americans, but for the whole world.”

However, not everyone in the Iranian capital believes the elections will make a difference. Tehran resident Raheleh Movahhed said the policies of the US government had remained a problem for Iran regardless of who was in power.

“It doesn't really make much difference who comes into power," she said. “The American government and its policies have always had a problem with us. I'm not talking about the American people, mind you. I'm talking about their policies.”

Diplomatic efforts continue despite military tensions

Even as the latest strikes have raised concerns about further escalation, efforts to reach a diplomatic agreement are continuing. US Vice President JD Vance said on Monday that he and Trump were hopeful about the possibility of reaching an agreement with Tehran.

“We both feel pretty good about the prospects for potentially coming to a negotiated settlement,” Vance told reporters.

According to two regional officials, mediators are working on a possible arrangement under which Iran would stop attacks in the Strait of Hormuz in return for the US lifting its blockade on Iranian ports.

More discussions are expected this week. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were referring to confidential briefings received from American and Israeli officials. A third person briefed on a related call also spoke anonymously because they were not authorised to comment publicly.

Iran proposes reopening Strait of Hormuz

The latest developments come as Iran has said it has a two-day plan to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and resume nuclear negotiations with the US.

Before the conflict, around one-fifth of the world's oil supply passed through the waterway. Its disruption has affected global energy markets and raised concerns about the safety of commercial shipping.

Thousands of US troops remain in waters near Iran as part of a naval blockade intended to prevent tankers carrying Iranian oil from reaching international markets. Another aircraft carrier and thousands of additional American troops are also heading to the Middle East.

Netanyahu reportedly pushes for fresh strikes

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reportedly urged the US to consider another round of attacks on Iran after the American midterm elections.

Two regional officials and another person familiar with the matter said Netanyahu had pushed for fresh military action.

The political situation in Israel has also added to the uncertainty. Netanyahu and his far-right allies lost their parliamentary majority in last week's elections. A renewed war with Iran could potentially help him form an emergency government.

Trump has repeatedly shifted between threatening major military action against Tehran and expressing hope for a negotiated settlement.

The latest US strikes, Iran's warnings and the continued military preparations have increased uncertainty across the region, even as diplomatic efforts continue to prevent a wider conflict.