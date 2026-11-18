India has condemned an attack on Panama-flagged LPG tanker MT Tara Gas in the Strait of Hormuz, where one Indian crew member remains missing and two others were injured, while 21 sailors were safely evacuated to Oman.

India has expressed concern over an attack on a merchant vessel in the Strait of Hormuz that left one Indian crew member missing and two others injured. The vessel, Panama-flagged LPG tanker MT Tara Gas, was attacked on Monday while sailing through the strategic waterway between Iran and Oman.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), 21 of the 24 Indian nationals aboard the tanker were safely evacuated to Khasab in Oman. Two injured crew members were taken to hospital, while search operations continued for the missing sailor.

In a statement on Tuesday, the MEA called for an immediate end to attacks on commercial vessels and civilian infrastructure.

"The continuing incidents of attacks on shipping in the region are deeply worrisome and pose a serious threat to the safety of civilian seafarers," the ministry said.

It added that targeting commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure must stop and that free and uninterrupted movement of vessels through international waterways must be restored in accordance with international law.

Indian embassy coordinates search for missing sailor

The Indian embassy in Oman is coordinating with local authorities and monitoring the ongoing search and rescue operation. India also acknowledged the assistance provided by the Omani government in evacuating and rescuing the crew members.

The latest incident has added to concerns over the safety of Indian sailors working on merchant vessels in West Asian waters.

15 Indian seafarers among 24 killed in West Asia conflict

Seafarers account for a significant share of Indian nationals who have died in the ongoing West Asia conflict. Of the 24 Indians reported killed in the war so far, 15 were seafarers. Several others have also been reported missing following attacks on commercial vessels.

India has more than 3.2 lakh seafarers, making it the second-largest source of seafarers globally after the Philippines. More than 18,000 Indian sailors are currently working on vessels in West Asia.

Tanker attacks raise concerns over Strait of Hormuz security

The attack on MT Tara Gas comes amid reports of several incidents involving commercial vessels in and around the Strait of Hormuz.

The Iranian Navy has reported that another tanker caught fire after hitting a naval mine in the eastern part of the strait. According to a report by the Associated Press (AP), the Iranian Navy alleged that the vessel had entered a restricted maritime area with its navigation systems switched off.

In a statement broadcast by Iran's state broadcaster Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), the Navy warned shipping operators against entering restricted waters without coordinating with the country's armed forces.

It cautioned that vessels entering such areas without authorisation could strike naval mines and catch fire.

UK agency reports another tanker attack near Oman

Separately, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency reported an attack on a tanker around seven nautical miles off Khasab, Oman. The agency said all crew members were accounted for, although the extent of damage to the vessel was not immediately known.

The incidents have intensified concerns about maritime safety in the Strait of Hormuz, a key international route for commercial shipping and energy supplies.