US launches fresh strikes on Iran, targets bridges and other infrastructure near Strait of Hormuz

US launched fresh strikes on Iran Thursday, targeting bridges, railway station and airport near Strait of Hormuz. CENTCOM said it was to 'degrade Iranian capabilities'. Iran retaliated with missile attacks on US airbase in Jordan.

A month after a fragile truce, tensions between the US and Iran have escalated once again. On Thursday night, American warplanes targeted positions across southern Iran, prompting Tehran to retaliate against US allies in the Gulf. These renewed strikes are drawing attention back to the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most crucial oil chokepoints.

New US Strikes Target Bridges And Transport Hubs

US Central Command said it launched the "sixth straight night" of attacks to "further degrade Iranian military capabilities."

According to Iranian state media, the strikes hit two bridges, a railway station and an airport in Hormozgan province, near the Strait. Three people were killed when the bridges were hit, state TV reported on Telegram.

There were also explosions reported in Bushehr in western Iran, home to the country’s only civilian nuclear plant. Iranian officials called it a "continuation of the American enemy aggression."

The White House said President Donald Trump is still "open to diplomacy," but warned Iran would face consequences for firing on ships in the strait.

Iran Retaliates And Vows "Never To Back Down"

Tehran responded within hours. Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said they fired ballistic missiles at a US airbase in Jordan. The attack, they claimed, was in response to a US strike near a children’s cancer hospital in Ahvaz that forced an evacuation.

"Barbaric," said foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei.

A teacher in Ahvaz described the night as terrifying. "My hands are shaking. There were at least 11, 12 explosions. My ears are exploding," she told state media.

A senior Iranian military spokesman said the country would "never back down over the Strait of Hormuz." Iran also warned that if the US hits power plants and bridges, "all infrastructure in the region" would be targeted.

Gulf States On Edge As Shipping Faces Risk

The fallout was immediate across the Gulf. Kuwait said its air defences intercepted missiles and drones early Friday. Bahrain sounded air raid sirens.

The US Navy said it had boarded a ship in the Gulf of Oman to "ensure full compliance" with a renewed blockade of Iranian ports, and had redirected three vessels since the blockade resumed.

The Strait of Hormuz was briefly reopened after a June deal, but Iran said last week it would close it again "until the US ends its aggression." That has markets worried, given nearly 20% of the world’s oil and gas passes through it.

Diplomacy Hangs By A Thread

Pakistan said it would keep pushing for talks under the memorandum it helped broker last month. But Iran’s top negotiator, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, said a deal "only has meaning when its clauses are valid."

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump would hold Iran "accountable" but is still talking to Tehran.

Since the fighting restarted last week, at least 30 people have been killed in Iran, according to government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani.

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