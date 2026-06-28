US launches fresh missile strikes on Iranian military targets, escalating tensions

WORLD
The United States has launched fresh round of military strikes on Iran on June 27 triggering fresh tensions between the hostile countries that have signed a peace agreement just two weeks before.
The United States has launched fresh round of military strikes on Iran on June 27, Saturday, after a Panama-flagged oil tanker was hit near the Strait of Hormuz, in what have been seen as fresh incidents that have triggered tensions between the two sides just two weeks after a fragile peace agreement.