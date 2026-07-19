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US launches fresh attacks on Iran after its two soldiers were killed in Jordan

The US launched new strikes on Iran for the 8th consecutive night to "punish" IRGC forces after 2 American soldiers were killed in a Tehran attack on Jordan on July 17. CENTCOM hit coastal surveillance, air defense, and missile sites.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Jul 19, 2026, 10:29 AM IST

US launches fresh attacks on Iran after its two soldiers were killed in Jordan
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The United States on Sunday launched new strikes to "punish" Iran after two American soldiers were killed in Tehran's attack on Jordan. The US military's Central Command (CENTCOM) said the eighth consecutive night of strikes targeted "Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces who launched attacks against American service members in Jordan last night."

The strikes, ordered by US President Donald Trump, were "designed to further degrade Iran's ability to threaten commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz," CENTCOM said.

"During the eighth consecutive night of US strikes, CENTCOM forces successfully hit Iranian military coastal surveillance and air defence facilities, maritime capabilities, and missile and drone storage sites to continue degrading Iranian military capabilities," CENTCOM said on X.

They also targeted Iranian Guards who launched attacks against US service members in Jordan on July 17. "More than 50,000 U.S. men and women in uniform are operating across the Middle East. They remain highly vigilant, focused, lethal, and ready," CENTCOM added.

2 US Soldiers Killed, 1 Missing In Jordan Attack

Hours earlier, CENTCOM announced that two US soldiers were killed on Friday as they "defended against Iranian ballistic missile and drone attacks." It said another service member was still missing in action.

The US has so far confirmed that 16 military personnel have been killed since the war broke out on February 28 with massive US-Israeli strikes. "Four American service members were medically evacuated to Jordanian hospitals. They have since been discharged. Other personnel who were evaluated for minor injuries have returned to duty," it said.

In Jordan, Iranian state broadcaster reported that fuel tanks at Al-Azraq US base were targeted. The day before, Iran's Revolutionary Guards said they had attacked US aircraft stationed in the country with missiles and drones.

US-Iran War Resumes After Failed Trump-Pezeshkian Deal

The US resumed attacks earlier this month after accusing Tehran of targeting commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz, the world's most vital energy conduit. In response, Tehran has been attacking American military sites in Gulf countries. The new strikes come a month after the two countries signed a now-abandoned preliminary deal aimed at ending the war.

Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian had signed a 14-point deal to end the Middle East war on June 17. The agreement provided for an immediate cessation of military operations and commits both countries to pursuing a final agreement within 60 days.

Trump, however, on July 8 said the deal was "over." Tehran also later suspended the memorandum, accusing Washington of "violating all its commitments."

Mojtaba Khamenei: 'Unforgettable Lessons' For US

Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, who took over from his father Ali Khamenei after he was killed in strikes on February 28, said the attacks "once again demonstrated to everyone the worthlessness of the American president's signature."

"The repeated breaches of the agreement by the Great Satan regarding the MOU signed by the Presidents of Iran and the US have once again laid bare a fundamental truth: the signature of the US President is utterly worthless," Mojtaba posted on X.

"Now that the American enemy is seeking to escalate the conflict thereby incurring even heavier costs and further humiliation, it should know that the noble nation of Iran and the Resistance Front have unforgettable lessons in store for it," he added.

Mojtaba's senior military adviser, Major General Mohsen Rezaei, warned that Iran would resume "full-scale offensive operations" if US strikes continued. "Iran will no longer limit itself to retaliatory, like-for-like responses," he said, according to state media.

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