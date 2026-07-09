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US launches airstrikes on Iran's Chabahar port after Donald Trump's warning; Why India is concerned?

The United States launched fresh airstrikes on yet another location in Iran on Thursday marking the second consecutive day of attacks being exchanged between the two countries. After the strikes, Oil prices rose marking third straight day of gains.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jul 09, 2026, 01:19 PM IST

US launches airstrikes on Iran's Chabahar port after Donald Trump's warning; Why India is concerned?
US launched fresh strikes on Iran's Chahbahar port
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The United States launched fresh airstrikes on yet another location in Iran on Thursday marking the second consecutive day of attacks being exchanged between the two countries. The latest attack came a day after President Donald Trump announced the ceasefire "over." The strikes targeted the Islamic State’s southeastern port city of Chabahar which has become concerning for India as the Iranian port is among its crucial overseas infrastructure projects. 

Loud explosions were heard across Chabahar, resulting in power outages in many parts of the city, reported state media. Emergency services quickly reached areas hit by the strikes as, according to residents, multiple blasts were heard. Iranian media described it as the first strike on the strategic port since the ceasefire announced in April. 

Why Chabahar port is important for India? 

To boost trade with Afghanistan and Central Asia, India has built Shahid Beheshti terminal by making heavy investments in Chabahar Port. The aim to build the terminal is to eliminate routes in Pakistan to connect directly with trade links in Central Asia.  

US strikes in Iran 

The US military officials said that the as part of the operation maritime infrastructure and military facilities were hit, which according to the Washington, enhance Iran's ability to attack commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz. In all, CENTCOM, the US military's Middle East command, said it attacked around 90 Iranian targets in the fresh round of strikes. 

"US Central Command forces have started conducting additional strikes against Iran to further degrade their ability to threaten freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz," CENTCOM wrote on X. 

"The United States is holding Iran accountable for recent unjustified aggression against commercial shipping and civilian crews freely navigating a vital international waterway." 

Video footage of US airstrike 

Videos of the strikes were shared online which seem to highlight huge explosions and thick clouds of smoke rising from the port area. 

Donald Trump warns Iran 

The latest US strikes came after June 7 attack on three trading ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz, which Washington claimed was Iran's move. After the attacks on ships, Trump warned Tehran that the strikes would "get much worse" if it continued targeting commercial vessels in the vital shipping lane.

Crude oil price rise

Oil prices rose on Thursday, marking their third consecutive day of gains, after the United States launched fresh strikes on Iran. Brent crude futures climbed 78 cents, or 1%, to $78.80 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude advanced 74 cents, or 1.01%, to $74.26 a barrel.

 

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