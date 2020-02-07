Headlines

US kills al-Qaeda leader Qasim al-Rimi in Yemen

The United States regards AQAP as one of the deadliest branches of the al Qaeda network founded by Osama bin Laden.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 07, 2020, 09:56 AM IST

United States President Donald Trump on Thursday announced that Qassim al-Raymi, the leader of Islamist group al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) has been killed by the US forces in a counterterrorism operation in Yemen.

"At the direction of President Donald J. Trump, the United States conducted a counterterrorism operation in Yemen that successfully eliminated Qasim al-Rimi, a founder and the leader of al-Qa’ida in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) and a deputy to al-Qa’ida leader Ayman al-Zawahiri," said the official statement from the White House.

The statement further added that "Under Rimi, AQAP committed unconscionable violence against civilians in Yemen and sought to conduct and inspire numerous attacks against the United States and our forces."

"His death further degrades AQAP and the global al-Qa’ida movement, and it brings us closer to eliminating the threats these groups pose to our national security," said the US.

The United States regards AQAP as one of the deadliest branches of the al Qaeda network founded by Osama bin Laden.

Reports in Yemen have suggested in recent days that Raymi had been killed in a drone strike in Marib. Reuters was unable to verify the reports.

One Yemeni government official told Reuters there had been a drone strike in Marib but it was not Raymi who had been killed.

(With inputs from Reuters)

