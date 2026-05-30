US judge orders Donald Trump’s name removed from Kennedy Center, calls renaming illegal

A US federal judge ruled that the Kennedy Center was illegally renamed after President Donald Trump, ordering his name removed within 14 days.

A federal judge has ruled that the renaming of the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts after US President Donald Trump was not legally authorised, ordering that Trump’s name be removed from the iconic Washington venue.

Judge Christopher Cooper stated that the centre’s governing board exceeded its authority when it approved the name change late last year. According to the ruling, only the US Congress has the power to alter the official name of the institution, which was originally established to honour former President John F. Kennedy.

The court directed the administration to remove references to Trump from the building’s facade and related materials within 14 days.

Kennedy Center at the centre of controversy

The dispute began after the Kennedy Center’s board, which had been reshaped with Trump allies following his return to office, voted to rename the institution the 'Trump Kennedy Center.' Soon afterwards, large gold-letter signage featuring Trump’s name was installed on the building.

The decision drew criticism from cultural groups, legal experts and political opponents who argued that the board lacked the legal authority to make such a significant change without congressional approval.

Judge Cooper’s ruling reinforced that position, emphasising that the centre’s name is protected under federal law and cannot be altered through a board vote alone.

Trump announces exit from venue management

Following the ruling, Trump sharply criticised the decision and announced plans to step away from overseeing the performing arts centre.

In a statement posted on his social media platform, he said he would work with Congress to transfer responsibility for the institution back to lawmakers. Trump argued that the centre had been struggling financially and artistically before his involvement and claimed he was unable to implement the changes he believed were necessary.

The court also temporarily halted plans to shut down the Kennedy Centre for a two-year renovation project that had been scheduled to begin in July.

Broader debate over presidential branding

The controversy comes amid a wider effort by the Trump administration to place the president’s name and image on government-linked institutions and projects. Critics argue that such moves break with long-standing political traditions in the United States.

Recent proposals have included renaming federal institutions, displaying large presidential banners at government buildings and exploring the possibility of featuring Trump on a commemorative USD 250 bill. These actions have sparked ongoing debate about the role of personal branding in public institutions