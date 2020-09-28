US Judge blocks Trump administration's bid to ban TikTok downloads

Headlines

Instagram Reels may soon be up to 10 minutes long

Meet woman who is richer than Falguni Nayar, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, 5th richest woman in India, her net worth is..

Fitness Influencer Larissa Borges dies after double cardiac arrest at 33

Viral video: Giant king cobra stands as tall as a man, internet is scared

'Can’t get too emotional about it because...': Hardik Pandya on Asia Cup clash against Pakistan

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Viral video: Indian man's Bollywood-inspired proposal to gf at Auckland airport wins hearts online

Instagram Reels may soon be up to 10 minutes long

Meet woman who is richer than Falguni Nayar, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, 5th richest woman in India, her net worth is..

Fastest centuries in ODI Asia Cup history

10 foods to boost metabolism

Dengue recovery diet: 10 foods to improve platelet count

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Zee National Achievers Awards 2023: From activist Laxmi Aggarwal to social media star Saloni Gaur, full list of awardees

Suhana Khan drops glamorous pics from Goa vacation with cousins; BFF Ananya Panday reacts

Five famous monuments built by British in India: In Pics

Asia Cup 2023: PAK vs NEP Full Match Highlights | Babar Azam, Iftikhar Ahmad Shine In Pak's Victory

South Korea And US Troops Hold Joint Infiltration Training Drills To Tackle North Korea's Threat

ISRO Sets Date For Launch Of Aditya L1 Mission To Study Sun; Know All About It

Yashica Dutt reacts after Anurag Kashyap's 'opportunist' remark amid Made In Heaven Season 2 controversy

'I am not gonna apologise': BTS' RM reacts after being called Islamophobic for sharing Frank Ocean's Bad Religion

Sunny Deol reacts to viral video of him shouting at fan while taking selfie at airport: 'At that time, I am not...'

HomeWorld

World

US Judge blocks Trump administration's bid to ban TikTok downloads

The judge said in a brief order he was issuing a preliminary injunction to prevent the TikTok app store ban from taking effect.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 28, 2020, 07:40 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A US judge in Washington late on Sunday temporarily blocked a Trump administration order that was set to bar Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google from offering Chinese-owned short video-sharing app TikTok for download at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday.

US District Judge Carl Nichols, a nominee of President Donald Trump, who joined the court last year, said in a brief order he was issuing a preliminary injunction to prevent the TikTok app store ban from taking effect.

Nichols declined "at this time" to block other Commerce Department restrictions set to take effect on Nov. 12 that TikTok has warned would have the impact of making the app unusable in the United States.

Nichols' detailed written opinion is expected to be released as soon as Monday.

John E. Hall, a lawyer for TikTok, had argued during a 90-minute Sunday morning hearing that the ban was "unprecedented" and "irrational."

"How does it make sense to impose this app store ban tonight when there are negotiations underway that might make it unnecessary?" Hall asked during the hearing. "This is just punitive. This is just a blunt way to whack the company. ... There is simply no urgency here."

US officials have expressed national security concerns that personal data collected on 100 million Americans who use the app could be obtained by China’s Communist Party government.

ByteDance said on Sept. 20 it made a preliminary deal for Walmart Inc and Oracle Corp to take stakes in a new company, TikTok Global, that would oversee US operations. Negotiations continue over the terms of the agreement and to resolve concerns from Washington and Beijing.

The deal is still to be reviewed by the US government's Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS).

The Justice Department said a preliminary injunction allowing Americans to continue downloading the TikTok app would be "interfering with a formal national security judgment of the president; altering the landscape with respect to ongoing CFIUS negotiations; and continuing to allow sensitive and valuable user information to flow to ByteDance with respect to all new users."

On Sept. 19, the Commerce Department delayed the ban to give the companies an additional week to finalize a deal.

TikTok argues the restrictions, amid rising US-China tensions under the Trump administration, "were not motivated by a genuine national security concern, but rather by political considerations relating to the upcoming general election."

Another US judge, in Pennsylvania, on Saturday rejected a bid by three TikTok content creators to block the ban, while a judge in California has blocked a similar order from taking effect on Tencent Holdings' WeChat app.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Nothing smartwatch expected to make debut on September 26, two weeks after new Apple Watch launch

Adarsh Gourav bags Hollywood project, to star in Ridley Scott’s Alien prequel series

Jammu and Kashmir: SC asks Centre to clear stand on time frame, roadmap for restoration of J-K’s statehood

World's highest paid comedian charges Rs 160 crore a film; more than Will Smith, Brad Pitt, Shah Rukh, Salman, Prabhas

Shah Rukh Khan has epic response to Vijay Sethupathi saying he took his ‘revenge’ by playing antagonist in Jawan

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Zee National Achievers Awards 2023: From activist Laxmi Aggarwal to social media star Saloni Gaur, full list of awardees

Suhana Khan drops glamorous pics from Goa vacation with cousins; BFF Ananya Panday reacts

Five famous monuments built by British in India: In Pics

In pics: Sunny Deol chants Hindustan Zindabad, promotes Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel at Attari-Wagah border

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in red bodycon gown, fans call her ‘sexiest of all’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE