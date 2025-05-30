US District Judge Allison Burroughs said she wanted to maintain the status quo while the case is fully resolved. She submitted the order in the packed courtroom with several international students in attendance.

After Donald Trump’s administration revoked Harvard University's ability to enroll international students, the university sought the court to extend the temporary order blocking the move. In the latest development, a US Federal judge has extended the order, granting Harvard’s request for a preliminary injunction, and kept the government action on hold, according to AFP.

US District Judge Allison Burroughs said she wanted to maintain the status quo while the case is fully resolved. She submitted the order in the packed courtroom with several international students in attendance. Earlier, the judge had issued a temporary restraining order after the administration abruptly announced enforcing the cancellation of Harvard’s ability to host international students.

The Department of Homeland Security on Thursday announced that Harvard has allegedly created an unsafe campus environment by allowing “anti-American, pro-terrorist agitators” to attack Jewish students on campus. The department also accused Harvard of associating with the Chinese Communist Party and training members of a Chinese paramilitary group. “This means Harvard can no longer enroll foreign students and existing foreign students must transfer or lose their legal status,” the agency said in a statement.

Harvard sued the Department of Homeland Security after Secretary Kristi Noem revoked its ability to host foreign students at its campus. As per a Reuters report, citing the court record, Harvard termed the decision a "blatant violation" of the US Constitution's First Amendment and other federal laws. It claimed that its decision to revoke the university's certification was an unconstitutional retaliation for defying the White House's demands.

Further, it argued that the move was taken without proper notice while violating federal regulations. The Immigration and Customs Enforcement director, Todd Lyons sent a letter to Harvard earlier, stating that the school has been granted 30 days by the government to respond to the alleged grounds for withdrawal. They also included accusations that they had been fostering antisemitism and violence on campus and coordinating with the Chinese Communist Party.

Meanwhile, Harvard enrols over 6,500 foreign students at its campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts, which accounts for more than a quarter of its student body. Out of which, most of them are graduate students, immigrating from more than 100 countries. While other universities are complying with shifting government demands to avoid losing funding, Harvard is actively fighting back in court while facing significant consequences.