US journalist slams Trump's steep tariffs against India, says, 'India not a schoolchild...'

Days after US President Donald Trump slapped a steep 50 percent tariff on India, American journalist Rick Sanchez called the move "disrespectful and ignorant". Let's discuss details.

Days after US President Donald Trump slapped a steep 50 percent tariff on India, American journalist Rick Sanchez called the move "disrespectful and ignorant". Sanchez, who hosts the 'Sanchez Effect' on Russia Today, told news agency ANI, “India's the big boy, not a schoolchild."

Elaborating on his point further, Sanchez said, "You have to take that into account, which PM Modi has to some regard... The disrespectful part comes when you start treating a country like India with its history, resources, and capabilities like a schoolchild…It's almost like they're treating India like they're schoolchildren who need to be told what to do. India's the big boy, not a schoolchild."

Commending India for maintaining its stance, he observed that Donald Trump's decisions often stem from "grudges and non-scientific thinking". Sanchez described the US policy on secondary tariffs as "extremely preposterous in the eyes of most people". "It's a disrespectful and ignorant policy (of the Trump Administration)... Because they don't understand the underpinnings of what caused the Ukraine war from the standpoint of Russia..."

Addressing Donald Trump's selective approach to levying India for its business with Russia and brushing aside China and other countries, he stated, "There's no particular rhyme or reason to who he sanctions or why he sanctions them or when he sanctions them. And that's not good. You have to have some sense of stability and consistency."

"Many American leaders today show a concerning lack of understanding regarding the background, historical context, and cultural aspects of international issues. Their decisions often stem from cable news coverage... Would it be unexpected to discover later that he took personal offence because PM Modi didn't acknowledge him as the resolver of Pakistan-India tensions? Is this consistent with Trump's policy implementation patterns? Yes, certainly it is," Sanchez explained.

On 'Modi's war'

When questioned about Trump's adviser, Peter Navarro, describing the Russia-Ukraine conflict as PM Modi's war, Rick Sanchez called it "absolutely laughable". ""His intellectual capabilities are limited. He has never been considered a significant intellectual," he observed.

ALSO READ | PM Modi's BIG statement after meeting with Xi Jinping in Tinjian: 'Differences should not turn into...'

"The United States demonstrates remarkable ignorance regarding geopolitics, particularly concerning the Global-South perspective... There's complete unawareness about India's history and its complex relationships with China, Russia, and Ukraine. Such ignorance leads to these nonsensical statements... Despite warmongers, neoconservatives, and arms industry representatives pressuring Trump to confront India, Russia, or China, he fundamentally recognises the strategic error in such actions," Sanchez explained.