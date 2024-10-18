US President Joe Biden has reacted to the killing of Hamas Chief Yahya Sinwar, who was also the mastermind of October 7 massacres.

A day after the Israeli Defense Force (IDF) confirmed the elimination of Hamas Chief Yahya Sinwar, US President Joe Biden stressed that "an obstacle as been removed but there is still much to work on".

In an official statement issued by the White House, President Biden said, "There is now the opportunity for a 'day after' in Gaza without Hamas in power, and for a 'political settlement' that provides a better future for Israelis and Palestinians alike. Yahya Sinwar was an insurmountable obstacle to achieving all of those goals. That obstacle no longer exists. But much work remains before us."

He also affirmed that "Israel has had every right to eliminate the leadership and military structure of Hamas".

"Early this morning, Israeli authorities informed my national security team that a mission they conducted in Gaza likely killed Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar. DNA tests have now confirmed that Sinwar is dead. This is a good day for Israel, for the United States, and for the world", he said, adding that the killing of the Hamas Chief proves that "no terrorist anywhere in the world can escape justice, no matter how long it takes".

Recalling the October 7 massacre, the US President said, "As the leader of the terrorist group Hamas, Yahya Sinwar was responsible for the deaths of thousands of Israelis, Palestininans, Americans and citizens from over 30 countries. He was the mastermind of the October 7th massacre, rapes and kidnappings. It was on his orders that Hamas terrorists invaded Israel to intentionally - and with unspeakable savagery - kill and massacre civilians, a holocaust survivor, children in front of their parents and parents in front of children".

Joe Biden also stated that the US and Israel have worked "side-by-side" to locate Sinwar and Hamas leaders hiding in Gaza.

"Shortly after the October 7 massacres, I directed Special Operations personnel and our intelligence professionals to work side-by-side with their Israeli counterparts to help locate and track Sinwar and other Hamas leaders hiding in Gaza. With our intelligence help, the IDF relentlessly pursued Hamas's leaders, flushing them out of their hiding places and forcing them onto the run", said the US President.

Israel confirms killing of Hamas Chief

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on Thursday, confirmed that Hamas chief and one of the masterminds behind the horrific October 7 attacks last year, Yahya Sinwar, is eliminated.

Killing Sinwar has been the top most priority of Israel since the October 7 massacre last year, which nearly claimed 1,200 lives and took more than 250 hostage.

Announcing the death of the Hamas Chief, Netanyahu said, "Yahya Sinwar is dead. He was killed in Rafah by the brave soldiers of the Israel Defense Forces. While this is not the end of the war in Gaza, it's the beginning of the end."