President Trump wants to see India-Pak tensions 'de-escalate as soon as possible': White House

As tensions between India and Pakistan are intensifying with the latter resorting to drone attacks on several Indian cities, the White House on Friday said US President Trump wants tensions between the two countries in the Indian sub-continent to de-escalate as soon as possible. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is in contact with both countries.



On US efforts to mediate in the India-Pakistan conflict, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said, "This is something that the Secretary of State and now our NSA as well, Marco Rubio, has been involved in. The President has expressed that he wants this to de-escalate as quickly as possible. He understands these two countries have been at odds with one another for decades, long before President Trump was here at the Oval Office. However, he has good relations with the leaders of both countries. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has been in constant communication with the leaders of both countries, trying to bring this conflict to an end."

#WATCH | Washington, DC | On US efforts to mediate in the India-Pakistan conflict, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt says, "This is something that the Secretary of State and now our NSA as well, Marco Rubio, has been involved in. The President has expressed that he… pic.twitter.com/NL55jSFyIM — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2025

In the backdrop of the ongoing 'Operation Sindoor', Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, and Chiefs of the Armed Forces and senior officials.



The Prime Minister's Office in a post on social media platform X wrote, “PM Narendra Modi chaired a meeting, which was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, NSA Ajit Doval, CDS General Anil Chauhan, Chiefs of the Armed Forces and senior officials.”



Besides discussing the future course of action, PM Modi is believed to have discussed the continuous violation of the ceasefire by Pakistan in the sectors along the Line of Control and the border.

With agency inputs