US-Israel war on Iran: Mark Zuckerberg's Meta office in Tel Aviv closed, US tech company tells this to employees

Seeing a growing threat amid the ongoing US-Iran war, Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta, Facebook’s parent company, has shut down its office in Tel Aviv for some time due to the conflict in the Middle East exacerbated by the continuing attacks from Israel and Iran. Meta’s office in the Israeli capital is the company’s research and development centre where around 1,000 employees work.

Meta cites increasing attacks

The company in its official statement gave the reason behind such an extreme step and said that the motive behind is to ensure the safety of employees as missile and drone attacks have increased in recent days.

As per a report in The Information, Meta informed employees about the latest decision telling them about the office closure through an internal message. In its message, the company termed the situation as “challenging” for workers living in the region. The situation in and around the capital city has been growing adverse which prompted security alerts as missile strikes continued to attack cities in Israel continuing the conflict.

Mark Zuckerberg’s tech firm therefore deemed it fit to close the office temporarily until the situation becomes safer.

Company offers support

Meta has also offered employees its support through various measures to ease their difficulties to some extent. Workers who do not possess safe shelters as their homes lie in danger areas will be given hotel accommodation.

According to reports, the company may provide hotel stays for up to five nights to ensure that the employees stay safe. The Silicon Valley company has also sympathised with the employees telling them that it understands the stress and uncertainty that employees are going through at this time.

Why Tel Aviv office is important

Meta opened its office in the Israeli capital in 2013. In a little more than a decade, it has become a crucial research and development centre for the one of the biggest tech company in the world.

The tech teams at this office develop new technologies, including augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR). These technologies are embeded in many of Meta’s products and platforms.