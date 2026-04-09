Iran threatens to withdraw from ceasefire with US if Israel continues attacking Hezbollah

Maleeha Lodhi also said, “In the run-up to this ceasefire, Pakistani officials had specifically asked their American counterparts whether they would be able to rein in or restrain Israel, and we were given the assurance that the Americans would do that.” She added, “I think there is a lot of uncertainty created by Israel’s actions.”

The situation became more tense after Israel claimed to have killed dozens of Hezbollah fighters, including Ali Yusuf Harshi, the personal secretary to Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem. Confirming the killing of the Hezbollah secretary general's personal assistant, the Israel Defence Force (IDF) said in a statement, "Yesterday, the IDF struck in the Beirut area and eliminated Ali Yusuf Harshi, the personal secretary and nephew of Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem." The latest crisis and the cycle of violence began when the Shiite militant outfit said that it had a "right" to respond to Israeli strikes across Lebanon and fired missiles at the Jewish nation. Earlier, Benjamin Netanyahu said that Hezbollah was not covered under the US-Iran cease-fire deal and Israel would continue striking Hezbollah.

Signaling the strike of the Shiite militant group, he said, "The ceasefire with Iran will not include Hezbollah, and Israel will continue to strike them." He added, "We accomplished together massive achievements." Stressing that "our fighters are on the front, and you in the rear," he said that the "bottom line" of the campaign is that "Israel is stronger than ever, and Iran is weaker than ever."