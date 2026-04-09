Iran threatens to withdraw from ceasefire with US if Israel continues attacking Hezbollah

Will Iran withdraw from the ceasefire agreement with the US? Know it in detail here.
US-Iran War_ Missile Attack. (File Image.)
In a development that may have far-reaching consequences to the Middle East and the world, Iran has threatened to pull out of the ceasefire with the US if Israel continues attacking its ally Hezbollah. President Masoud Pezeshkian has said that Israeli strikes on Lebanon violate the ceasefire agreement and would render the negotiations meaningless. He clarified that Tehran would not abandon the people of Lebanon and its Shiite outfit. His warning came after the heaviest Israeli strikes on Lebanon since the latest conflict with Hezbollah, killing at least 200 people on Wednesday. If media reports are to be believed, most of the victims were civilians. Wednesday witnessed the bloodiest day in the Middle East since the beginning of the US-Israel-Iran war six weeks ago. Israel confirmed the killing of an aide to Hezbollah’s chief, Naim Qassem, and vowed to continue the attack. Washington and Tel Aviv have stated that Hezbollah
and Lebanon do not fall under the ceasefire, a claim denied by Tehran. The Shiite regime has said that Hezbollah was also a part of the ceasefire, and an attack on it amounts to a ceasefire violation. US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the Israeli attacks on Lebanon were separate.
Lebanon wants to join ceasefire
Meanwhile, Lebanon’s Information Minister Paul Morcos has said that President Joseph Aoun has said that Lebanon wants to exert pressure so that it is included in the US-Iran ceasefire. He also said that it is in contact with its allies and demands a ceasefire and return to negotiations. Aoun said, “We will not accept anyone negotiating on behalf of the Lebanese state.” He added that Lebanon condemns “all the aggressions committed by Israel” across Lebanon, including attacks impacting internally displaced people. He added that the state is doing what it can to support residents and provide relief following yesterday’s attacks, including debris removal.
Pakistan: Onus on Donald Trump
In a related development, former Pakistani Ambassador to the United Nations Maleeha Lodhi told Al Jazeera that the onus “to ensure that Israel doesn’t sabotage” the upcoming talks in Islamabad is on the US and Trump. She said, “It’s not Pakistan’s credibility that’s on the line. It’s America’s credibility that’s on the line, because it’s the Americans who assured us this ceasefire will hold and that there would be nothing done provocatively to derail the ceasefire or derail the talks.” She further said, “This is not entirely in Pakistan’s control. Pakistan, after all, is not a party [to the conflict], it’s an interlocutor, it’s a mediator… But it’s up to the two principal parties to now figure out how the talks go ahead.”
(Naim Qassem, General Scretary, Hezbollah.)
Maleeha Lodhi also said, “In the run-up to this ceasefire, Pakistani officials had specifically asked their American counterparts whether they would be able to rein in or restrain Israel, and we were given the assurance that the Americans would do that.” She added, “I think there is a lot of uncertainty created by Israel’s actions.”
Israel kills Ali Yusuf Harshi
The situation became more tense after Israel claimed to have killed dozens of Hezbollah fighters, including Ali Yusuf Harshi, the personal secretary to Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem. Confirming the killing of the Hezbollah secretary general's personal assistant, the Israel Defence Force (IDF) said in a statement, "Yesterday, the IDF struck in the Beirut area and eliminated Ali Yusuf Harshi, the personal secretary and nephew of Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem." The latest crisis and the cycle of violence began when the Shiite militant outfit said that it had a "right" to respond to Israeli strikes across Lebanon and fired missiles at the Jewish nation. Earlier, Benjamin Netanyahu said that Hezbollah was not covered under the US-Iran cease-fire deal and Israel would continue striking Hezbollah.
Signaling the strike of the Shiite militant group, he said, "The ceasefire with Iran will not include Hezbollah, and Israel will continue to strike them." He added, "We accomplished together massive achievements." Stressing that "our fighters are on the front, and you in the rear," he said that the "bottom line" of the campaign is that "Israel is stronger than ever, and Iran is weaker than ever."
US-Israel-Iran War: Lebanon under attack
Calling it the "largest coordinated attack," the IDF targeted more than 100 Hezbollah command centres and military sites spread across Beirut, the Bekaa Valley, and southern Lebanon, killing 112 people and injuring 837 others, as reported by Lebanon's Ministry of Health. Condemning the attack, the militant outfit called it Israel's "barbaric aggression" and said the attacks underscored its "natural and legal right to resist the occupation and respond to its aggression."
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