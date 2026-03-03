US-Israel strikes Iran: US Embassy in Riyadh struck by drones, confirms Saudi Arabia; video surfaces, watch

A fire has erupted at the U.S. Embassy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, following reports of explosions at the site, according to Reuters citing two sources.

The State Department said drones struck the U.S. Embassy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. “Embassy Riyadh has been struck by two UAVs that hit the roof and the perimeter of the chancery,” the department said in a cable viewed by The Wall Street Journal. The department referred to unmanned aerial vehicles, or drones. “Post is sheltering in place and reported no injuries,” the department added.

Further details awaited.

In a post on X, the U.S. embassy in Riyadh has issued a security alert recommending American citizens in Saudi Arabia to shelter in place immediately. The envoy is also limiting non-essential travel to any military installations in the region, it said in a statement posted on social media site X, partially reproduced below.