FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

US-Israel strikes Iran: US Embassy in Riyadh struck by drones, confirms Saudi Arabia; video surfaces, watch

Dubai Airports start limited operations amid US-Israel-Iran war, know status of other airlines across Middle East

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu married thrice, family name was ‘Mileikowsky’, came from Poland, know all about his roots

Sanju Samson to face match ban after IND vs WI Super 8 clash? ICC likely to act before semi-final game vs England

Israel Defense Forces target Hezbollah, kill Intelligence chief in drone attack in Beirut

Sahibzada Farhan excluded from The Hundred 2026 Auction: Check full list of shortlisted Pakistani players

Explained: Why Israeli stock market soars amid death and devastation? Will Tehran get advantage if US-Iran War is prolonged?

Bigg Boss 16 fame Manya Singh stranded in Dubai amid Middle East tensions, says 'situation has slightly improved'

Who is Hassan Khomenei? Grandson of leader of Islamic Revolution, a moderate cleric, will he replace Khamenei?

Stock market holiday on Holi 2026: Will NSE and BSE shut on March 3 or 4? Check here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu married thrice, family name was ‘Mileikowsky’, came from Poland, know all about his roots

Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu's family name was ‘Mileikowsky’, hailed from Poland

Sahibzada Farhan excluded from The Hundred 2026 Auction: Check full list of shortlisted Pakistani players

Sahibzada Farhan excluded from The Hundred 2026 Auction: Check full list

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's Family: Meet Iran's late supreme leader's wife Mansoureh Khojasteh Bagherzadeh and his six children

Iran's Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's family: Meet his wife and 6 children

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's Family: Meet Iran's late supreme leader's wife Mansoureh Khojasteh Bagherzadeh and his six children

Iran's Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's family: Meet his wife and 6 children

In pictures How Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed

In pictures How Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed

Inside Shah Rukh Khan's Dubai bungalow Jannat, designed by Gauri Khan, has Palm Jumeirah views, is worth Rs 100 crore

Inside Shah Rukh Khan's Dubai bungalow Jannat, designed by Gauri Khan

HomeWorld

WORLD

US-Israel strikes Iran: US Embassy in Riyadh struck by drones, confirms Saudi Arabia; video surfaces, watch

A fire has erupted at the U.S. Embassy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, following reports of explosions at the site, according to Reuters citing two sources. 

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Mar 03, 2026, 06:51 AM IST

US-Israel strikes Iran: US Embassy in Riyadh struck by drones, confirms Saudi Arabia; video surfaces, watch
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A fire has erupted at the U.S. Embassy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, following reports of explosions at the site, according to Reuters citing two sources. 

The State Department said drones struck the U.S. Embassy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. “Embassy Riyadh has been struck by two UAVs that hit the roof and the perimeter of the chancery,” the department said in a cable viewed by The Wall Street Journal. The department referred to unmanned aerial vehicles, or drones. “Post is sheltering in place and reported no injuries,” the department added. 

Further details awaited.

In a post on X, the U.S. embassy in Riyadh has issued a security alert recommending American citizens in Saudi Arabia to shelter in place immediately. The envoy is also limiting non-essential travel to any military installations in the region, it said in a statement posted on social media site X, partially reproduced below.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
US-Israel strikes Iran: US Embassy in Riyadh struck by drones, confirms Saudi Arabia; video surfaces, watch
US Embassy in Riyadh struck by drones, confirms Saudi Arabia
Dubai Airports start limited operations amid US-Israel-Iran war, know status of other airlines across Middle East
Dubai Airports start limited operations amid US-Israel-Iran war, know status of
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu married thrice, family name was ‘Mileikowsky’, came from Poland, know all about his roots
Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu's family name was ‘Mileikowsky’, hailed from Poland
Sanju Samson to face match ban after IND vs WI Super 8 clash? ICC likely to act before semi-final game vs England
Sanju Samson to face match ban after IND vs WI Super 8 clash? ICC action likely
Israel Defense Forces target Hezbollah, kill Intelligence chief in drone attack in Beirut
Israel Defense Forces target Hezbollah, kill Intelligence chief in drone attack
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's Family: Meet Iran's late supreme leader's wife Mansoureh Khojasteh Bagherzadeh and his six children
Iran's Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's family: Meet his wife and 6 children
In pictures How Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed
In pictures How Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed
Inside Shah Rukh Khan's Dubai bungalow Jannat, designed by Gauri Khan, has Palm Jumeirah views, is worth Rs 100 crore
Inside Shah Rukh Khan's Dubai bungalow Jannat, designed by Gauri Khan
From Virat Kohli's 82 vs Pakistan to Sanju Samson's unbeaten 97 vs WI: Team India's epic T20 World Cup knocks
From Kohli 82 vs Pakistan to Samson unbeaten 97 vs WI: Team India's epic T20 WC
Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai, Anil Kapoor: Indian celebs with luxurious homes in Dubai
Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai, Anil Kapoor
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement