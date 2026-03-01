FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeWorld

WORLD

US-Israel strikes Iran: Iranian anchor breaks down on TV while announcing death of Supreme leader Ayotallah Ali Khamenei WATCH

State TV outlets announced a statement from Iran's Supreme National Security Council, confirming supreme leader Ayotallah Ali Khamenei's death. While announcing one of the state-run TV anchor break down into tears, declaring the killing as an assassination. Watch.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Mar 01, 2026, 11:17 AM IST

US-Israel strikes Iran: Iranian anchor breaks down on TV while announcing death of Supreme leader Ayotallah Ali Khamenei WATCH
Supreme leader Ayotallah Ali Khamenei was confirmed dead by Iran after US and Israel airstrikes. State TV outlets announced a statement from Iran's Supreme National Security Council, confirming Khamenei's death. One of the state-run TV anchor broke down into tears announcing the killing of Khamenei and declared the killing as an assassination.

The TV anchor while crying announced, "Leader and Imam of the Muslims, His Eminence Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Hosseini Khamenei, on the path of upholding the exaltation of the sacred sanctuary of the Islamic Republic of Iran, drank the sweet, pure drought of martyrdom and joined the Supreme Heavenly Kingdom."

He announced, "God is great. God is great. With deep sorrow, it is announced to the nation of Iran that Grand Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, was martyred today in a joint criminal attack by the United States and the Zionist regime."

Watch:

 

Earlier, PressTV anchor Maryam Azarchehr also broke down on air during a live broadcast on Khamenei, as she announced the news. She warned Israel and US of a revenge and said, “A revenge is coming. A revenge is coming soon. They will see what they have done."

