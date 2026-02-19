US, Israel preparing for major military operation against Iran 'very soon': Report

Officials familiar with the matter say the operation would likely involve a joint effort with Israel, marking a significant escalation in regional military tensions.

The United States and Israel are reportedly on the verge of launching a major military operation against Iran, with plans potentially set to unfold "very soon". According to sources cited by Axios, the planned operation would far exceed the scope of last year's 12-day conflict and could last for weeks if it goes ahead. The Trump administration is allegedly preparing for a campaign that would go beyond small-scale actions and resemble a full-scale military engagement.

Officials familiar with the matter say the operation would likely involve a joint effort with Israel, marking a significant escalation in regional military tensions. Despite ongoing diplomatic efforts, including the latest nuclear negotiations in Geneva, officials express skepticism about a breakthrough. The military build-up in the region, including the deployment of significant US forces, continues even as talks proceed.

US emphasis on confronting Iran's nuclear ambitions

Trump has repeatedly emphasized the importance of confronting Iran's nuclear ambitions. In recent days, discussions with allies and advisers have underscored the potential for a military option if negotiations fail to achieve meaningful concessions from Tehran. An increase in US naval and air assets in the Middle East has added to the sense of urgency among analysts.

More than 150 US military cargo flights carrying equipment and aircraft have reportedly arrived in the region, according to open flight-tracking data cited in related reporting. The military preparations suggest that the US is gearing up for a large-scale operation, which could have significant geopolitical implications and reshape security dynamics across the Middle East.

Implications of large-scale operation

A decision to pursue a large-scale operation could have far-reaching consequences. "Such a war would have a dramatic influence on the entire region and major implications for the remaining three years of the Trump presidency," according to the Axios report. The situation remains fluid, with tensions running high in the region.