Will Trump extend deadline for Strait of Hormuz reopening? US reluctant to deploy ground troops in Iran?

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WORLD
On the prospect of the US sending troops on the ground, Rep. Mike Turner, a senior member of the House Armed Services Committee, said there is no necessity.
US President Donald Trump has given Iran an ultimatum until Tuesday, 8 pm to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, or face the 'complete demolition', warning of 'no power plants and bridges' across the country. The US is in talks with Iran, and a 45-day ceasefire proposal is on the table. However, Iran has rejected the US ceasefire proposal, calling it "delusional", and uncertainty looms given that Trump has been threatening Iran in the last 35 days.
The US has a chance to extend the deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz without losing face, according to Trita Parsi, foreign policy expert. Parsi, who is vice president of the Quincy Institute, suggests Trump's lack of credibility gives him the possibility to manoeuvre and extend the deadline if a diplomatic solution emerges. Trump has already extended the deadline multiple times in the past 35 days, and further extensions are possible if negotiations show promise. He explains that the warring parties can find a pathway to agreement and a ceasefire.
"I can definitely see a scenario in which, if he thinks that there is some reason for him to extend the deadline, he would just do so. He’s already done so several times in the last 35 days, and that hasn’t, in any way, shape or form, dramatically changed the status of his credibility,” Parsi told Al Jazeera.
On the prospect of the US sending troops on the ground, Rep. Mike Turner, a senior member of the House Armed Services Committee, said there is no necessity. "In this instance, we‘re seeing that the conflict is continuing with the president beginning to, in conjunction with Israel, significantly diminish Iran‘s military capabilities, both their navy, their missile capabilities, overall are continuing, and certainly, their nuclear capabilities are being continually diminished. And that was the goal, and that is an incredibly important goal for the safety of the United States," Turner told Fox News.
Former Senior Diplomat Yogendra Kumar said that there's "a certain kind of pressure building up" ahead of the United States midterm elections in November as the conflict in the Middle East continues to escalate. Speaking with ANI, Yogendra Kumar mentioned that the US is "reluctant" to deploy the ground troops in Iran, considering that Tehran is a "much bigger" challenge than what Washington has faced before."The midterm elections are coming in November, but for that, the primaries have already started. Therefore, you can see a certain kind of pressure building up. On the other hand, there is a degree of reluctance actually to deploy ground troops. This can mean there can be serious casualties. Iran is so much bigger than Iraq."