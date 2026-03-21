US-Israel-Iran War: Why has Switzerland banned weapons export to US?

Switzerland has said to halt the export of weapons to the United States amid the ongoing war with Iran. It said on Friday, that no licences will be issued for exports of war materiel to the US.

Switzerland has said to halt the export of weapons to the United States amid the ongoing war with Iran. It said on Friday, that no licences will be issued for exports of war materiel to the US, citing its longstanding policy of neutrality, Reuters reported.

The Swiss government in its statement said, “The export of war materiel to countries involved in the international armed conflict with Iran cannot be authorised for the duration of the conflict. Exports of war materiel to the USA cannot currently be authorised.”

Switzerland’s policy of neutrality

While Switzerland has not issued new licenses for exports of war materiel to the United States since February 28, exports to Israel has been halted for several years. The same policy has also been applied to Iran.

As per Reuters, the Swiss government said it also rejected two U.S. flyover requests on Iran-related war flights but permitted three others, also citing Switzerland's neutrality law.

Switzerland under its federal law adopted in 1996, assess the import, export, and transit of war materiel and related technology require licences based on human rights and neutrality principles, as per reports

Shock to US?

US was Switzerland's second-largest arms importer last year, with sales amounting to $119 million (94.2 million Swiss francs). While halting the issuance of new licenses, Switzerland will appoint expert panels to carry out a periodic review of the existing US licences, under its policy.