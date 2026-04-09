US-Israel-Iran War: Who is Naim Qassem? How Israel killed Hezbollah Chief secretary? Details here

The Israel Defence Forces on Thursday announced that they had killed the secretary of Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut on April 8, 2026. Qassem's nephew and personal secretary, Ali Yusuf Harshi, was also targeted in the strike in Beirut’s Tallet Khayat neighbourhood, outside of the Hezbollah Dahiyeh stronghold.

The Israel Defence Forces on Thursday announced that they had killed the secretary of Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut on April 8, 2026. Qassem's nephew and personal secretary, Ali Yusuf Harshi, was also targeted in the strike in Beirut’s Tallet Khayat neighbourhood, outside of the Hezbollah Dahiyeh stronghold. However, Hezbollah has not yet officially confirmed his death.

Who is Naim Qassem?

Born in February 1953 in Kfar Kila, Lebanon, Naim Qassem hold a master's degree in chemistry from the Lebanese University. He was one of the initial figures who helped establish Hezbollah in 1982 with the backing of Iran's Revolutionary Guards. He became a crucial Hezbollah leader and led the group during a period of intense conflict with Israel, which escalated significantly from February 28, 2026.



Qassem was appointed deputy chief in 1991 by the armed group's then-secretary general, Abbas al-Musawi, who was killed by an Israeli helicopter attack the following year. His political activism began with the Lebanese Shi'ite Amal Movement. He exited the group in 1979 in the wake of Iran's Islamic Revolution, which shaped the political thinking of many young Lebanese Shi'ite activists.

Following the Israeli assassination of the Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in the 2024 Hezbollah headquarters strike and his assumed successor, Hashem Safieddine, Qassem was elected head of the Lebanese armed group. He played a crucial role in the Iran-backed movement for more than 30 years. According to Qassem, the conflict between Hezbollah and Israel was a war about who cries first, and Hezbollah would not cry first, as reported by Reuters.

Qassem has also authored a book, "Hizbullah: The Story from Within". Known for resisting offers to disarm Hezbollah, he continued resistance regardless of consequences. Qassem opposed replacing Imad Mughniyeh with Mustafa Badreddine in 2009. He warned Lebanon's government against disarming Hezbollah in 2025, saying "no life" if attempted. Qassem has six kids and is married.

How Israel killed the Hezbollah Chief's secretary?