US-Israel-Iran war: Who is Mohammad Ali Jafari? Architect of Iran's 'Mosaic Defence' protecting Tehran from powerful strikes

Amid the powerful and continued strikes by US and Israel on Iran, the Islamic State has been keeping strong and defending its regime by hitting back at US bases and other key areas in the Middle East.

The United States and Israel were brimming with confidence at a time of launching the deadliest airstrikes on Iran under “Operation Epic Fury.” President Donald Trump intended the attack to result in a Venezuela like regime change in Tehran after news came of the then supreme leader Ali Khamenei’s death. However, despite two weeks of severe attacks by the US, Tehran has not bowed down and but vowed to avenge the killing of its leader and to continue the war.

Iran’s Islamic regime continues to retaliate by attacking key oil and energy establishments in West Asia. One question arises amid raging Iranian attacks, what is behind Iran’s military capabilities? The answer is: Mosaic Defence’ doctrine, created by Iranian strategist Mohammad Ali Jafari many years back.

Highlighting Iran’s defence strategy, Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi showed confidence in calling it a “two-decade study” into “defeats of the US military to our immediate east and west.” “We’ve incorporated lessons accordingly. Bombings in our capital have no impact on our ability to conduct war. Decentralised Mosaic Defence enables us to decide when—and how—war will end,” Araghchi’s statement came days after US-Israeli strikes killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Who is Major Ali Jafari?

Major General Mohammad Ali Jafari is the maker of Iran’s “Mosaic Defence” who was in Iran’s military as the commander-in-chief of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) from 2007 to 2019. As per reports, he joined the IRGC in an intelligence unit operating in Iran’s Kurdistan province after the country witnessed the Islamic Revolution and worked for years to recreate Iran’s military doctrine to enable the Islamic State to continue stand strong in a situation where it loses its top leadership.

During his military tenure, Jafari reportedly fought in the Iran-Iraq War, which lasted for a decade, from 1979 to 1989, and since then continued to rose through the ranks in the IRGC. In 1992, he was made the overall commander of the Guards’ military forces and was also tasked to head Sarallah, an elite IRGC unit.

It was years later that Jafari developed Iranian’s biggest military strategy in 2005 when he was appointed the director of the IRGC’s Centre for Strategic Studies. He leveraged his position to make Iran’s Mosaic Doctrine, using his experience from the Iran-Iraq War and the US invasion of Iraq in 2003, according to a US Institute of Peace report.

What Is Iran's Mosaic Defence?

Mosaic Defence is a military strategy to spread the state’s defensive structure into multiple regional and semi-independent layers rather than concentrating power under a single command chain that can be wiped off by a decapitation strike.