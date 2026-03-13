FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta says 'Summer Action Plan-2026' to ensure adequate water supply

Blessing Muzarabani ditches PSL for IPL 2026, joins Kolkata Knight Riders as Mustafizur Rahman replacement

US-Israel-Iran war: Who is Mohammad Ali Jafari? Architect of Iran's 'Mosaic Defence' protecting Tehran from powerful strikes

US-Israel-Iran war: 2 Indian nationals killed, 10 others injured due to drone attack in Oman

Coffee Table Book on Prahlad Singh Patel’s Padyatras Launched on Dandi March Day

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta flags off advanced amphibious excavators to clean Najafgarh, Pankha drains, prevent waterlogging

Taliban strikes Pakistan Army in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after Islamabad bombs Afghanistan's military targets along Durand Line

Pranay Raj Kanakala Built Telecom Infrastructure Serving 126 Million People and Says India's 5G Needs Optimization, Not Just Coverage

Exclusive: Ram Gopal Varma agrees Dhurandhar is inspired from his films: 'Aditya Dhar told me it's mix of Satya and Company'

No shared practice nets, two warm-up games allowed; BCCI sets new IPL guidelines

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Blessing Muzarabani ditches PSL for IPL 2026, joins Kolkata Knight Riders as Mustafizur Rahman replacement

Blessing Muzarabani ditches PSL for IPL 2026, joins Kolkata Knight Riders as Mus

US-Israel-Iran war: Who is Mohammad Ali Jafari? Architect of Iran's 'Mosaic Defence' protecting Tehran from powerful strikes

US-Israel-Iran war: Who is Mohammad Ali Jafari? Man behind Iran's Mosaic Defence

Coffee Table Book on Prahlad Singh Patel’s Padyatras Launched on Dandi March Day

Book on Prahlad Patel’s Padyatras Launched on Dandi March Day

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
US-Israel-Iran war: From Feroz Khan to John Abraham, meet Bollywood actors who have Iranian roots

US-Israel-Iran war: Meet Bollywood actors who have Iranian roots

Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya Bachchan, Shalini Passi and more celebs shine at pre-wedding party

Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya Bachchan, Shalini Passi and more

Why did Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu move from Beit Aghion to private residence?

Why did Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu move from Beit Aghion to private residence

HomeWorld

WORLD

US-Israel-Iran war: Who is Mohammad Ali Jafari? Architect of Iran's 'Mosaic Defence' protecting Tehran from powerful strikes

Amid the powerful and continued strikes by US and Israel on Iran, the Islamic State has been keeping strong and defending its regime by hitting back at US bases and other key areas in the Middle East.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Mar 13, 2026, 08:23 PM IST

US-Israel-Iran war: Who is Mohammad Ali Jafari? Architect of Iran's 'Mosaic Defence' protecting Tehran from powerful strikes
Major General Mohammad Ali Jafari, creator of of Iran’s Mosaic Defence
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    The United States and Israel were brimming with confidence at a time of launching the deadliest airstrikes on Iran under “Operation Epic Fury.” President Donald Trump intended the attack to result in a Venezuela like regime change in Tehran after news came of the then supreme leader Ali Khamenei’s death. However, despite two weeks of severe attacks by the US, Tehran has not bowed down and but vowed to avenge the killing of its leader and to continue the war.  

    Iran’s Islamic regime continues to retaliate by attacking key oil and energy establishments in West Asia. One question arises amid raging Iranian attacks, what is behind Iran’s military capabilities? The answer is: Mosaic Defence’ doctrine, created by Iranian strategist Mohammad Ali Jafari many years back. 

    Highlighting Iran’s defence strategy, Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi showed confidence in calling it a “two-decade study” into “defeats of the US military to our immediate east and west.” “We’ve incorporated lessons accordingly. Bombings in our capital have no impact on our ability to conduct war. Decentralised Mosaic Defence enables us to decide when—and how—war will end,” Araghchi’s statement came days after US-Israeli strikes killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.  

    Who is Major Ali Jafari? 

    Major General Mohammad Ali Jafari is the maker of Iran’s “Mosaic Defence” who was in Iran’s military as the commander-in-chief of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) from 2007 to 2019. As per reports, he joined the IRGC in an intelligence unit operating in Iran’s Kurdistan province after the country witnessed the Islamic Revolution and worked for years to recreate Iran’s military doctrine to enable the Islamic State to continue stand strong in a situation where it loses its top leadership. 

    During his military tenure, Jafari reportedly fought in the Iran-Iraq War, which lasted for a decade, from 1979 to 1989, and since then continued to rose through the ranks in the IRGC. In 1992, he was made the overall commander of the Guards’ military forces and was also tasked to head Sarallah, an elite IRGC unit. 

    It was years later that Jafari developed Iranian’s biggest military strategy in 2005 when he was appointed the director of the IRGC’s Centre for Strategic Studies. He leveraged his position to make Iran’s Mosaic Doctrine, using his experience from the Iran-Iraq War and the US invasion of Iraq in 2003, according to a US Institute of Peace report. 

    What Is Iran's Mosaic Defence? 

    Mosaic Defence is a military strategy to spread the state’s defensive structure into multiple regional and semi-independent layers rather than concentrating power under a single command chain that can be wiped off by a decapitation strike. 

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Delhi CM Rekha Gupta says 'Summer Action Plan-2026' to ensure adequate water supply
    Delhi CM Rekha Gupta says 'Summer Action Plan-2026' to ensure enoughwater supply
    Blessing Muzarabani ditches PSL for IPL 2026, joins Kolkata Knight Riders as Mustafizur Rahman replacement
    Blessing Muzarabani ditches PSL for IPL 2026, joins Kolkata Knight Riders as Mus
    US-Israel-Iran war: Who is Mohammad Ali Jafari? Architect of Iran's 'Mosaic Defence' protecting Tehran from powerful strikes
    US-Israel-Iran war: Who is Mohammad Ali Jafari? Man behind Iran's Mosaic Defence
    US-Israel-Iran war: 2 Indian nationals killed, 10 others injured due to drone attack in Oman
    Iran war: 2 Indians killed, 10 others injured in drone attack in Oman
    Coffee Table Book on Prahlad Singh Patel’s Padyatras Launched on Dandi March Day
    Book on Prahlad Patel’s Padyatras Launched on Dandi March Day
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    US-Israel-Iran war: From Feroz Khan to John Abraham, meet Bollywood actors who have Iranian roots
    US-Israel-Iran war: Meet Bollywood actors who have Iranian roots
    Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya Bachchan, Shalini Passi and more celebs shine at pre-wedding party
    Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya Bachchan, Shalini Passi and more
    Why did Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu move from Beit Aghion to private residence?
    Why did Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu move from Beit Aghion to private residence
    Who is Monalisa’s husband, Farman Khan? Know how Kumbh Mela girl fell in love with Maharashtra actor, check unseen photos
    Who is Monalisa’s husband, Farman Khan? Know how Kumbh Mela girl fell in love wi
    Kritika Kamra-Gaurav Kapur's intimate terrace wedding: Yuvraj Singh, Soha Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Neha Dhupia and more attend
    Kritika Kamra-Gaurav Kapur's intimate terrace wedding: Yuvraj Singh, Soha Ali
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE
    Advertisement