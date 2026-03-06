FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
WORLD

US-Israel-Iran War: Who is Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor? UAE billionaire who openly criticised Donald Trump over Middle East conflict

UAE billionaire Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor criticised Donald Trump over military action against Iran, questioning the timing and authority behind the strikes. He warned the conflict endangers Gulf nations, criticised the Board of Peace initiative.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Mar 06, 2026, 10:56 AM IST

US-Israel-Iran War: Who is Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor? UAE billionaire who openly criticised Donald Trump over Middle East conflict
Prominent UAE businessman and philanthropist Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor has sharply criticised US President Donald Trump over the recent escalation with Iran, accusing him of dragging the Middle East into an unnecessary and dangerous conflict. In a strongly worded open letter shared on X, Al Habtoor questioned Trump’s authority to make such a decision, warning that the military action puts the Gulf region at great risk.

“Who gave you the authority to drag our region into a war with Iran? Who gave you permission to turn our region into a battlefield?” he wrote, emphasising that the consequences could affect countries that did not choose to be involved.

Concerns for Gulf Stability

Al Habtoor stressed that while Gulf nations are capable of defending themselves, the decision to engage in military strikes raises serious questions about regional safety. He noted that the conflict places the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and Arab states directly in harm’s way, despite their efforts to maintain security and stability.

“Thank God, we are strong and capable of defending ourselves, and we have armies and defences that protect our homelands, but the question remains: Who gave you permission to turn our region into a battlefield?” Al Habtoor added.

Criticism of the 'Board of Peace' Timing

The Emirati billionaire also took aim at Trump and Israel for initiating military operations shortly after the announcement of the Board of Peace initiative in January. Al Habtoor questioned the timing and the use of funds contributed by Middle Eastern countries, including Gulf states, which had invested billions with the expectation of supporting regional development and stability.

“Much of the funding for the Board of Peace came from Middle Eastern countries, including the Gulf states… Are we funding peace initiatives or funding a war that exposes us to danger?” he asked.

Al Habtoor’s Background and Past Ties with Trump

According to Forbes, Al Habtoor is ranked 335th among the world’s wealthiest individuals, with an estimated net worth of USD 2.3 billion. His Dubai-based conglomerate spans luxury hotels, construction, engineering, hospitality and sports.

He previously collaborated with Trump on a 2008 Dubai construction project for the Trump International Hotel and Tower, though the project was later shelved. The business relationship ended in 2015 following Trump’s controversial travel ban proposal targeting Muslims.

Leadership Measured by Wisdom, Not War

Concluding his letter, Al Habtoor reflected on the qualities of effective leadership, suggesting that true authority should be demonstrated through wisdom, respect, and the pursuit of peace, rather than military action.

“True leadership is not measured by war decisions, but by wisdom, respect for others, and pushing toward achieving peace,” he wrote, sending a pointed message to both regional leaders and global policymakers.

