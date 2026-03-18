US-Israel-Iran war: Who is Esmail Khatib? Has Israel killed Iran's Intelligence Minister and Hezbollah-linked commander?

Israeli airstrikes in Tehran eliminated Iran’s Intelligence Minister and Hezbollah-linked commander Esmaeil Khatib as the operation continued overnight. As per reports, strike was aimed at senior Iranian leadership.

Esmail Khatib, Iran's Intelligence Minister and Hezbollah-linked commander may have been killed in Israel airstrikes, as per reports.

Israeli airstrikes in Tehran eliminated Iran’s Intelligence Minister Esmaeil Khatib as the operation continued overnight, Israeli media have reported according to Al Jazeera.

The reports suggest the strike was aimed at senior Iranian leadership as part of ongoing operations inside the capital. However, Iranian authorities have not issued any official confirmation regarding the claim or the status of Khatib.