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US‑Israel‑Iran War: White House reportedly cleared Pak PM Sharif’s X post before Iran ceasefire appeal

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif’s call for a diplomatic pause on Iran and reopening the Strait of Hormuz was pre-approved by the White House.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Apr 09, 2026, 11:37 AM IST

US‑Israel‑Iran War: White House reportedly cleared Pak PM Sharif’s X post before Iran ceasefire appeal
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Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s recent public call urging US President Donald Trump to extend his deadline on Iran and allow for a diplomatic pause was not an impromptu move, according to a report by the New York Times. Sources reveal the message had been cleared with the White House prior to its release, highlighting the depth of behind-the-scenes diplomatic coordination.

Sharif made the appeal on Tuesday night, ahead of Trump announcing the two-week ceasefire. His statement urged Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz for the duration of the temporary truce as a gesture of goodwill, aiming to ease tensions and create space for negotiation.

White House Involvement

According to individuals familiar with the matter, the White House had reviewed and approved Sharif’s statement in advance. While speculation arose online suggesting Trump may have directly drafted the message, officials clarified that the US administration simply cleared the communication, ensuring it aligned with broader diplomatic objectives.

Screenshots circulating online revealed an earlier draft labelled 'Draft - Pakistan’s PM Message on X,' which included language advocating a continued diplomatic push in the Middle East and a pause in hostilities related to the Iran conflict. This pre-prepared draft indicates the messaging was carefully planned rather than spontaneously issued.

Emphasis on Diplomacy

Sharif’s public statement highlighted ongoing diplomatic progress, describing efforts as 'progressing steadily, strongly and powerfully.' He called for a pause in military and strategic actions, emphasising that such a halt would allow negotiations to reach a conclusive resolution.

The appeal also underscored Pakistan’s role in facilitating dialogue and promoting stability in a region experiencing high tension. By requesting Iran to temporarily reopen the Strait of Hormuz, Sharif aimed to safeguard vital global shipping lanes while signalling support for multilateral engagement.

Public Reaction and Questions

The episode sparked debate online over the independence of Pakistan’s messaging in complex international disputes. Analysts questioned whether Sharif’s statement reflected autonomous national policy or a coordinated approach influenced by the US.

Regardless, the coordinated effort illustrates the intricate diplomatic manoeuvring that accompanies high-stakes negotiations in the Middle East, highlighting Pakistan’s positioning as a mediator and the active involvement of the White House in shaping public diplomatic communications.

The development underscores the broader trend of careful messaging in international diplomacy, where statements are often pre-vetted to reinforce strategic goals while avoiding misinterpretation

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