US-Israel-Iran War: Where is Mojtaba Khamenei? Russian envoy weighs in on Supreme Leader’s whereabouts

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WORLD
Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei remains out of public view a month into the US-Israel-Iran conflict, sparking speculation about his condition.
One month into the escalating conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran, uncertainty continues to surround Iran’s new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei. Although he has issued several statements since assuming power, he has yet to appear publicly, intensifying speculation about his condition and whereabouts.
Rumours have circulated that Mojtaba Khamenei may have been moved to Russia for medical treatment following injuries allegedly sustained during joint US-Israeli strikes. However, Russia’s ambassador to Iran has dismissed these claims, asserting that the leader remains inside the country but is avoiding public appearances for 'understandable reasons.' Iranian officials have echoed similar denials, insisting he has not left the country.
Mojtaba assumed leadership after his father, Ali Khamenei, was reportedly killed in strikes launched on February 28. While Tehran strongly denies both the death and injury claims, US officials have suggested the elder Khamenei was either killed or severely wounded in the attacks.
The absence of a public appearance has prompted heightened scrutiny from global intelligence agencies, including the Central Intelligence Agency and Mossad. Reports indicate both agencies are actively seeking confirmation of Mojtaba Khamenei’s status, adding to the broader uncertainty surrounding Iran’s leadership stability during wartime.
Russia’s role in the ongoing conflict is also drawing attention. While Moscow denies providing direct support to Iran, US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has stated that Washington is closely monitoring Russian and Chinese activities in relation to Tehran. His remarks suggest growing concern in the US over potential geopolitical alignments that could further complicate the conflict.
Despite statements from Donald Trump indicating that diplomatic efforts are 'gaining strength,' Iran has denied engaging in any negotiations with Washington. Meanwhile, hostilities continue unabated. Even after announcing a temporary pause on strikes targeting Iranian energy infrastructure, the US reportedly carried out a major attack on the city of Isfahan using a bunker-buster bomb.
As the conflict drags on with no clear path to de-escalation, the mystery surrounding Mojtaba Khamenei’s condition and visibility continues to raise questions about Iran’s leadership and the broader trajectory of the war.