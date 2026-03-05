US-Israel-Iran War: What is Minuteman III? US tests nuclear-capable ICBM ‘doomsday’ missile that can hit targets anywhere
WORLD
US military conducted a successful test launch of the LGM-30G Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile off the California coast.
The United States military successfully carried out a test launch of its LGM-30G Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile on Tuesday night, according to officials from the Air Force Global Strike Command. The launch took place off the coast of California and was conducted to evaluate the operational readiness and reliability of the missile system.
Authorities clarified that the scheduled test was part of a long-standing program and was not linked to the ongoing conflict between the United States and Iran.
In an official statement, the U.S. Air Force emphasised that the mission had been planned years in advance. The launch, designated GT-255, was part of a broader testing program designed to ensure the reliability of the US strategic deterrence systems.
Military officials noted that the United States has conducted more than 300 similar tests over the decades. The information gathered from these exercises helps engineers and defence planners assess system performance and guide future upgrades to the country’s nuclear deterrent.
During the test, an unarmed missile travelled thousands of miles before reaching its designated target near the Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands. The missile carried test re-entry vehicles that successfully completed their flight path and hit the intended target area.
The Minuteman III is a key element of the United States’ nuclear deterrence strategy. Developed during the Cold War and first deployed in 1970, the missile remains the land-based component of the country’s nuclear triad, which also includes submarine-launched missiles and strategic bombers.
According to the United States Department of Defence, the US currently maintains around 400 Minuteman III missiles stationed across missile fields in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming.
The missile has a range of roughly 6,000 miles and can travel at speeds exceeding 15,000 miles per hour. It is designed to carry nuclear warheads with destructive power far greater than the atomic bomb used during the Atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945.
The missile test comes as tensions between the United States and Iran continue to intensify. The conflict has increasingly spread across parts of the Middle East and nearby regions.
Recent incidents include drone attacks targeting the United States Embassy in Doha, Qatar, following similar threats against US diplomatic missions in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.
In another development, a US submarine reportedly struck an Iranian naval vessel, the IRIS Dena, with a torpedo near the Indian Ocean after the ship had completed naval exercises near India. The incident highlights how the conflict is expanding beyond traditional regional boundaries.