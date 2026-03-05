US-Israel-Iran War: What did India say on sinking of Iranian warship IRIS Dena off Sri Lanka?

Iranian warship IRIS Dena, which earlier attended the International Fleet Review in Visakhapatnam, was sunk in international waters by a US Virginia-class submarine on March 4.

An Iranian naval vessel, the IRIS Dena, was sunk earlier this week in international waters after being struck by a torpedo from a Virginia-class submarine, according to sources familiar with the development. The incident has further escalated tensions amid the ongoing conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran.

Officials said the Iranian warship had earlier participated in a naval event in India before the hostilities began.

Participation in Naval event in India

The IRIS Dena was among several international warships that attended the International Fleet Review 2026 hosted by the Indian Navy in Visakhapatnam. The naval gathering took place between February 16 and February 25 and brought together vessels from multiple countries.

According to officials, the Iranian ship and its crew were considered guests of the Indian Navy only during this period. Shortly after the event concluded, the vessel departed Indian waters.

The attack on Iranian territory by the United States and Israel occurred on February 28, several days after the ship had already left India and moved into international waters.

Ship left Indian waters before war began

Authoritative sources indicated that the IRIS Dena did not request assistance from India once the conflict began. After leaving Visakhapatnam on February 25, the vessel sailed into international waters and was no longer under any form of Indian hosting or operational association.

Officials stressed that the ship’s presence in India was limited to the fleet review and routine diplomatic naval engagement, a common practice among friendly or visiting naval forces.

Torpedo strike and casualties

On March 4, the Iranian warship was reportedly struck by a torpedo fired from a Virginia-class nuclear-powered submarine. The attack occurred in waters near Sri Lanka, according to regional maritime sources.

Authorities in Galle said at least 87 sailors were killed in the incident, while 32 survivors were rescued and taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. Search and rescue operations are still ongoing as officials attempt to locate several crew members who remain missing.

Rising Regional Tensions

The sinking of the IRIS Dena has further intensified hostilities in the region. In the aftermath of the attack, Iran launched additional strikes targeting US and Israeli military installations.

Meanwhile, Israel announced that it had begun a large-scale wave of airstrikes against targets in Tehran, marking another escalation in the rapidly widening conflict across the Middle East.

The incident underscores the growing risks to naval forces and commercial shipping routes as the confrontation between the United States, Israel, and Iran continues to unfold.