US-Israel-Iran War: Washington proposes month-long ceasefire, extends 15-point plan to Tehran amid ongoing talks

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WORLD
The US has reportedly proposed a 15-point plan to Iran to end the ongoing conflict, including curbs on its nuclear and missile programs.
US President Donald Trump has indicated that Washington is actively engaging with key figures in Iran to bring an end to the ongoing three-week conflict. Without divulging specifics, Trump stated that discussions are currently in progress and suggested that Iranian representatives are keen to reach an agreement.
However, Tehran has publicly denied participating in any such negotiations, while warning of potential escalation if attacks by the United States and its allies continue.
According to media reports, the US has proposed a comprehensive multi-point plan aimed at resolving the crisis. The framework reportedly includes strict conditions targeting Iran’s nuclear and military capabilities, alongside broader regional commitments.
Central to the proposal is a complete halt to uranium enrichment within Iran and the dismantling of key nuclear facilities. Sites such as Natanz nuclear facility, Fordow nuclear facility, and Isfahan are expected to be decommissioned under the suggested terms. Additionally, Iran would be required to transfer its stockpile of highly enriched uranium to the International Atomic Energy Agency and allow extensive monitoring of its nuclear activities.
The proposal also reportedly calls for limitations on Iran’s missile programme and an end to its support for regional proxy groups. Ensuring the continued operation of the Strait of Hormuz as a secure global shipping route is another key component.
In return, Iran could receive significant economic and strategic benefits. These reportedly include the lifting of international sanctions and support for developing its civilian nuclear energy programme, including operations at the Bushehr plant.
The plan may also involve removing the “snapback” sanctions mechanism, which allows penalties to be quickly reimposed if Iran violates agreed terms.
Despite the ambitious framework, concerns have emerged, particularly from Israel. Officials there are reportedly wary that Washington may push for a preliminary agreement before all conditions are firmly secured, potentially weakening their strategic position.
Meanwhile, reports suggest that intermediaries, including Pakistan, may be facilitating communication between the two sides. Senior figures such as Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are believed to be involved in shaping the diplomatic process, which could include a temporary ceasefire period for negotiations.
With conflicting statements, ongoing military activity, and complex geopolitical stakes, the path to a resolution remains uncertain. While diplomatic efforts appear to be gaining traction, the success of any agreement will depend on mutual trust, verification mechanisms, and alignment among key regional players.