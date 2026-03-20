US-Israel-Iran War: Washington considers easing Tehran oil sanctions, may release stranded crude amid conflict
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US may temporarily lift sanctions on Iranian oil stuck at sea to boost global supply and curb rising prices.
United States is considering a notable change in its approach to Iranian oil sanctions, potentially allowing millions of barrels currently stuck at sea to enter global markets. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent signalled that roughly 140 million barrels of Iranian crude, sitting on tankers due to sanctions, could soon be cleared for sale. This move is being explored as a short-term solution to stabilise oil prices amid growing supply disruptions.
According to Bessent, releasing this volume into the market could temporarily offset shortages caused by geopolitical tensions affecting oil flows. He suggested that the additional supply might help keep prices in check for about 10 to 14 days, a crucial window as markets react to ongoing instability. With significant portions of global oil movement disrupted, even a temporary injection of supply could calm volatility and ease pressure on import-dependent economies.
If implemented, this decision would mark a departure from Washington’s long-standing reliance on sanctions to limit Iran’s oil exports as part of its broader nuclear policy strategy. However, it would not be entirely unprecedented. The US has previously permitted limited transactions involving sanctioned Russian oil under exceptional circumstances. The current proposal signals a pragmatic response to immediate market needs rather than a permanent policy overhaul.
At present, much of Iran’s sanctioned oil finds its way to China through indirect channels. Easing restrictions could open the door for more transparent and diversified trade routes. Countries in Asia, including India, Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore, may benefit from increased access to these supplies. This could help refiners in the region secure alternative sources as they navigate tightening availability from traditional exporters.
The proposal comes at a time when global oil markets are under strain, with analysts estimating that disruptions have affected more than 15 million barrels per day of supply. Continued risks to energy infrastructure and shipping routes mean prices could remain volatile. While releasing Iranian oil may offer temporary relief, it does not address the deeper structural and geopolitical challenges shaping the energy landscape.
Overall, the move reflects a balancing act between geopolitical strategy and economic necessity, as the US seeks to manage both global energy stability and its broader foreign policy objectives.