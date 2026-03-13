US-Israel-Iran War: US refueling plane KC-135 crashes in Iraq, Iran-backed Iraqi group claims responsibility

The crash is the fourth publicly known aircraft loss in the US-Iran conflict, after three F-15s were shot down by friendly fire over Kuwait.

In the ongoing Operation Epic Fury, an American KC-135 aerial refuelling aircraft crashed in western Iraq while a second plane involved in the incident landed safely, the US military said Thursday. "This was not due to hostile fire or friendly fire," US Central Command (CENTCOM), which is responsible for American forces in the Middle East, said in a statement.

The crash is the fourth publicly known aircraft loss in the US-Iran conflict, after three F-15s were shot down by friendly fire over Kuwait.

KC-135s, operational for over 60 years, typically have a crew of three, but can carry up to 37 passengers. At least five crew members were aboard the aircraft when it went down; however, it is not yet known whether there were any casualties. Rescue operations are ongoing.

U.S. Central Command is aware of the loss of a U.S. KC-135 refueling aircraft. The incident occurred in friendly airspace during Operation Epic Fury, and rescue efforts are ongoing. Two aircraft were involved in the incident. One of the aircraft went down in western Iraq, and the… — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 12, 2026

A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker refuels a U.S. Navy F/A-18F Super Hornet over the middle east during Operation Epic Fury. pic.twitter.com/3z9UzXyLt9 March 12, 2026

Meanwhile, the Central Command stated, "More information will be made available as the situation develops. We ask for continued patience to gather additional details and provide clarity for the families of service members." Last week, three F-15E Strike Eagles were accidentally shot down by friendly Kuwaiti fire, with all six crew members safely rescued.

Iran claims Iraq resistance group downed the US aircraft

On the contrary, Iran's state media has cited the spokesman for the Central Headquarters of Iran's Military to claim that the US military refueling plane was shot down by a missile fired by resistance groups in Western Iraq. The spokesperson further told Press TV that all six of the service members on board had been killed.Press TV reported that the Public Relations Department of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) also said in a statement that the air defence systems of the Resistance Front succeeded in targeting a Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker tanker while it was refuelling an aggressor fighter jet.