FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Dhurandhar 2 lands in big trouble, Trimurti Films sued makers of Ranveer Singh's blockbuster for this reason, controversy explained

US-Israel-Iran War: US forces to remain around Iran until final deal is met, says Donald Trump

Amid brutal trolling of Alia Bhatt, Sona Mohapatra defends actress over 'poor' hosting gig: 'She gave it a shot'

US-Israel-Iran War: Tehran issues navigational maps to steer ships clear of Hormuz mine risk; strait status unclear

Petrol, Diesel prices today, April 9, 2026: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and more

Sensex drops 500 points, Nifty below 23900 amid US-Iran ceasefire talks, what investors should know

Delhi Horror: 35-year-old woman killed by boyfriend, body found in bed box; probe underway

LDF vs UDF in Kerala, BJP vs Congress in Assam, NDA vs Congress-DMK in Puducherry: Opinion polls predict close contests

Raghav Chadha to form his own political party? AAP MP sparks speculation: 'Interesting thoughts'

US-Israel-Iran War: Israeli forces open fire on refugee camp, 15-year-old Palestinian child injured

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Dhurandhar 2 lands in big trouble, Trimurti Films sued makers of Ranveer Singh's blockbuster for this reason, controversy explained

Dhurandhar 2 lands in big trouble, Trimurti Films sued makers of Ranveer's film

US-Israel-Iran War: US forces to remain around Iran until final deal is met, says Donald Trump

US-Israel-Iran War: US forces to remain around Iran until final deal, says Trump

Amid brutal trolling of Alia Bhatt, Sona Mohapatra defends actress over 'poor' hosting gig: 'She gave it a shot'

Amid brutal trolling of Alia Bhatt, Sona Mohapatra defends actress over 'poor'

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Kerala assembly elections 2026: Top 5 key candidates to watch out; Why they matter?

Kerala assembly elections 2026: Top 5 candidates to watch out; Why they matter

Bollywood love stories: Param Sundari, Ek Din, Saiyaara, Tere Ishk Mein, movies that revive the magic of pure romance

Bollywood love stories: Param Sundari, Ek Din, Saiyaara, Tere Ishk Mein, movies

In pics | Janhvi Kapoor turns heads in chic mini dresses: From blending glamour to modern style and more

In pics | Janhvi Kapoor turns heads in chic mini dresses: From blending glamour

HomeWorld

WORLD

US-Israel-Iran War: US forces to remain around Iran until final deal is met, says Donald Trump

Amid a fragile US-Iran ceasefire, Donald Trump warned of major military action if Tehran violates terms.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Apr 09, 2026, 10:54 AM IST

US-Israel-Iran War: US forces to remain around Iran until final deal is met, says Donald Trump
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Amid a fragile two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran, former US President Donald Trump has issued a stern warning to Tehran, signalling that American military forces will remain deployed in the region until a final agreement is fully honoured.

In a post shared on the social media platform Truth Social, Trump stated that US naval, air, and ground forces would continue their presence 'in and around Iran,' equipped with additional weaponry to ensure readiness. He emphasised that this posture would remain unchanged until what he described as a 'real agreement' is implemented and respected by all sides.

Threat of Escalation Looms

Trump’s remarks carried a strong warning, suggesting that any breach of the ceasefire conditions could trigger a significantly larger military response. He reiterated that Iran had committed to keeping the Strait of Hormuz open for global shipping and to halting any pursuit of nuclear weapons under the temporary arrangement.

Hinting at severe consequences, Trump warned that failure to comply could lead to an unprecedented escalation in US military action. His comments underscore the fragile nature of the current truce and the high stakes involved in ongoing negotiations.

Israel Continues Strikes in Lebanon

Complicating the situation further, Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed that Israel’s military operations in Lebanon would continue despite the ceasefire with Iran. He clarified that the agreement does not extend to Hezbollah, the Iran-backed militant group active in the region.

Israeli forces have carried out extensive airstrikes targeting Hezbollah positions, resulting in significant casualties since the truce was announced. Netanyahu’s stance signals that while tensions between Washington and Tehran may have eased temporarily, the broader regional conflict remains active.

Uncertainty Over Strait of Hormuz

The evolving situation has also cast doubt over the status of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for global energy supplies. Reports suggest that Iran may have restricted access to the strait in response to Israeli actions in Lebanon, viewing them as a violation of the ceasefire terms.

As one of the world’s busiest oil transit corridors, any disruption in the strait could have far-reaching economic implications. With conflicting reports about its operational status, global markets and governments continue to monitor developments closely.

Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Although the ceasefire was intended to create space for diplomacy, recent developments highlight the challenges of maintaining stability in the region. With military threats, ongoing strikes, and uncertainty over key agreements, the path toward a lasting resolution remains uncertain.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Dhurandhar 2 lands in big trouble, Trimurti Films sued makers of Ranveer Singh's blockbuster for this reason, controversy explained
Dhurandhar 2 lands in big trouble, Trimurti Films sued makers of Ranveer's film
US-Israel-Iran War: US forces to remain around Iran until final deal is met, says Donald Trump
US-Israel-Iran War: US forces to remain around Iran until final deal, says Trump
Amid brutal trolling of Alia Bhatt, Sona Mohapatra defends actress over 'poor' hosting gig: 'She gave it a shot'
Amid brutal trolling of Alia Bhatt, Sona Mohapatra defends actress over 'poor'
US-Israel-Iran War: Tehran issues navigational maps to steer ships clear of Hormuz mine risk; strait status unclear
Iran War Update: Tehran maps safer routes in Hormuz as mine fears grow
Petrol, Diesel prices today, April 9, 2026: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and more
Petrol, Diesel prices today, April 9, 2026: Check city-wise rates here
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Kerala assembly elections 2026: Top 5 key candidates to watch out; Why they matter?
Kerala assembly elections 2026: Top 5 candidates to watch out; Why they matter
Bollywood love stories: Param Sundari, Ek Din, Saiyaara, Tere Ishk Mein, movies that revive the magic of pure romance
Bollywood love stories: Param Sundari, Ek Din, Saiyaara, Tere Ishk Mein, movies
In pics | Janhvi Kapoor turns heads in chic mini dresses: From blending glamour to modern style and more
In pics | Janhvi Kapoor turns heads in chic mini dresses: From blending glamour
In Pics | Nia Sharma looks stunning in a red rose dress on MTV Splitsvilla X6
In Pics | Nia Sharma looks stunning in a red rose dress on MTV Splitsvilla X6
DC vs GT, IPL 2026: 4 player battles you can't miss in match 14, from KL Rahul vs Mohammed Siraj to Sameer Rizvi vs Rashid Khan
DC vs GT, IPL 2026: 4 player battles you can't miss in match 14
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement