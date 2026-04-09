US-Israel-Iran War: US forces to remain around Iran until final deal is met, says Donald Trump

Amid a fragile US-Iran ceasefire, Donald Trump warned of major military action if Tehran violates terms.

Amid a fragile two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran, former US President Donald Trump has issued a stern warning to Tehran, signalling that American military forces will remain deployed in the region until a final agreement is fully honoured.

In a post shared on the social media platform Truth Social, Trump stated that US naval, air, and ground forces would continue their presence 'in and around Iran,' equipped with additional weaponry to ensure readiness. He emphasised that this posture would remain unchanged until what he described as a 'real agreement' is implemented and respected by all sides.

Threat of Escalation Looms

Trump’s remarks carried a strong warning, suggesting that any breach of the ceasefire conditions could trigger a significantly larger military response. He reiterated that Iran had committed to keeping the Strait of Hormuz open for global shipping and to halting any pursuit of nuclear weapons under the temporary arrangement.

Hinting at severe consequences, Trump warned that failure to comply could lead to an unprecedented escalation in US military action. His comments underscore the fragile nature of the current truce and the high stakes involved in ongoing negotiations.

Israel Continues Strikes in Lebanon

Complicating the situation further, Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed that Israel’s military operations in Lebanon would continue despite the ceasefire with Iran. He clarified that the agreement does not extend to Hezbollah, the Iran-backed militant group active in the region.

Israeli forces have carried out extensive airstrikes targeting Hezbollah positions, resulting in significant casualties since the truce was announced. Netanyahu’s stance signals that while tensions between Washington and Tehran may have eased temporarily, the broader regional conflict remains active.

Uncertainty Over Strait of Hormuz

The evolving situation has also cast doubt over the status of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for global energy supplies. Reports suggest that Iran may have restricted access to the strait in response to Israeli actions in Lebanon, viewing them as a violation of the ceasefire terms.

As one of the world’s busiest oil transit corridors, any disruption in the strait could have far-reaching economic implications. With conflicting reports about its operational status, global markets and governments continue to monitor developments closely.

Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Although the ceasefire was intended to create space for diplomacy, recent developments highlight the challenges of maintaining stability in the region. With military threats, ongoing strikes, and uncertainty over key agreements, the path toward a lasting resolution remains uncertain.