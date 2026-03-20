US-Israel-Iran war: US F-35 fighter aircraft makes emergency landing after being struck by IRGC's missile; WATCH video

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WORLD
A US F-35 fighter jet made an emergency landing at a US air base in West Asia after it was attacked by what is being considered as an Iranian fire, according to several reports.
A US F-35 fighter jet made an emergency landing at a US air base in West Asia after it was attacked by what is being considered as an Iranian fire, according to several reports.
Captain Tim Hawkins, a spokesperson for US Central Command, said the fifth-generation stealth jet was “flying a combat mission over Iran" during which it was forced to make an emergency landing. Hawkins confirmed that the aircraft had a safe landing and the incident is under investigation.
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However, according to the two sources close to the matter, the US aircraft was destroyed by Iranian fire. The IRGC later made the claim that it has damaged the F-35 fighter jet and released a video that purportedly showed a missile hitting the aircraft mid-air.
“The US military’s F-35 strategic fighter jet was hit and seriously damaged in the central Iranian sky at 2:50 a.m. today by the IRGC’s advanced modern aerospace defense system. The fate of this fighter jet is unknown and is under investigation, and there is a high probability that it crashed," the IRGC said in a statement.
The incident has been the first such reported one in which Iran has struck a US aircraft for the first time since the conflict started on February 28.
The US and Israel have been operating F-25 jets in and around Iran to strike its missile capabilities which has costed them close to $200 million. The US has lost other aircraft in the war thus far, though none has been reportedly hit by the enemies. In some incidents, three US F-15 fighter jets were wrongly shot down by Kuwaiti Air defences and a KC-135 Stratotanker refuelling aircraft came down crashing in Western Iraq. The incident immediately killed all its crew members aboard.