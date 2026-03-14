US-Israel-Iran War: US Embassy in Baghdad under attack; Video shows smoke rising from compound| Watch

The video surfaced on social media shows smoke and flames seen inside the US Embassy compound in Baghdad after what sources describe as an Iranian drone strike.

A missile attack has hit the United States Embassy in the Iraqi capital Baghdad, triggering smoke to rise from the building, an Iraqi security source told Al Jazeera on Saturday. The missile struck a helipad inside the US Embassy; the projectile landed within the embassy’s boundaries in the Green Zone. This is a significant attack on a heavily fortified district in central Baghdad that houses Iraqi government institutions and foreign embassies. There was no immediate statement on whether there were casualties or the exact extent of damage in the attack, according to Al Jazeera.

Video| US Embassy in Baghdad attacked

The video surfaced on social media shows smoke and flames seen inside the U.S. Embassy compound in Baghdad after what sources describe as an Iranian drone strike. Security concerns are rising as the situation continues to develop and officials work to assess the damage and potential risks.

The radar of the CRAM on top of the US embassy in Baghdad was destroyed. pic.twitter.com/Nn5uZu9xZ0 — Hammad Bin Idrees (@HammadBinIdrees) March 14, 2026

The attack occurred shortly after two Iran-backed fighters were killed in strikes on Iraq's capital, AFP also reported. Earlier, the State Department ordered non-emergency personnel and their family members to depart from countries, including Iraq, due to security concerns. The State Department had ordered non-emergency American government employees and their families to leave Oman.

Iranian attacks on US embassies in the Middle East



The recent attack is part of Iran's retaliation against joint strikes from the US and Israel that began in late February 2026, killing its Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other top leaders. Earlier this month, the U.S. Embassy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, was also targeted by a drone attack, which sparked fires on the compound. Similar strikes have recently targeted U.S. diplomatic or logistical sites in Erbil and areas near central Dubai.



Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has stated that the U.S. military has "obliterated" targets on Iran's Kharg Island in response to ongoing aggression. Trump released Video footage of the bombing campaign showing the scale of destruction of Iranian assets and claimed that Iran has suffered a decisive defeat and is now attempting to negotiate a settlement.