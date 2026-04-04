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US-Israel-Iran War: US continues search for missing F-15 crew member; videos show rescue mission under fire

A F-15E Strike Eagle was downed over Iran, triggering a high-risk US rescue mission. One crew member was saved while search efforts continue for another.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Apr 04, 2026, 01:47 PM IST

US-Israel-Iran War: US continues search for missing F-15 crew member; videos show rescue mission under fire
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American forces have initiated an intensive search-and-rescue mission after an F-15E Strike Eagle was brought down over Iran. One crew member has been successfully recovered, while efforts continue to locate the second, whose condition remains unknown.

Iranian state media also claimed that another US aircraft, an A-10 Thunderbolt II, was struck in the region. However, US reports indicate that the pilot of that aircraft was safely rescued, leaving conflicting accounts surrounding the incidents.

Unverified Footage Shows Intense Rescue Efforts

Videos circulating on social media appear to show large-scale US rescue operations taking place within Iranian territory. The footage, which has not been independently verified, allegedly captures helicopters and military aircraft flying low over southwestern regions.

One clip, shared by a foreign news outlet, suggests that US helicopters came under small-arms fire during the mission. The visuals seem to depict aircraft manoeuvring at low altitude while gunfire can be heard, highlighting the risks involved in such operations.

High-Risk Missions Led by Elite Units

Search-and-rescue efforts in combat zones are typically handled by highly trained US Air Force Pararescuemen, often referred to as PJs. These specialists are trained specifically to recover personnel from hostile environments.

Equipped with advanced tools such as GPS trackers, locator beacons, and encrypted communication systems, downed crew members are also trained to assist in their own rescue. They carry survival kits and are prepared to evade enemy forces while maintaining contact with rescuers.

Rare Combat Loss Raises Stakes

The downing of the F-15E marks a rare instance of a US fighter jet being lost in active combat. The last comparable event dates back to the 2003 invasion of Iraq, when an A-10 aircraft was shot down.

This development signals a notable escalation in the ongoing conflict and raises concerns about the vulnerability of advanced military assets in contested airspace.

Political Reactions Amid Escalation

Despite the incident, US President Donald Trump stated that the situation would not disrupt ongoing indirect discussions with Iran, emphasising that such developments are part of wartime realities.

Meanwhile, Iranian political figures have responded with sharp rhetoric, criticising Washington’s strategy and highlighting the symbolic significance of the incident.

As tensions continue to rise, the situation underscores the growing risks of direct confrontation, with both military operations and political messaging intensifying across the region.

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