US-Israel-Iran War: How will UK, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, and Japan secure Strait of Hormuz?

Further, the six nations stated their strategies, which include calling on Iran to cease immediately ​its threats, laying of mines, drone and missile attacks and other attempts to block ​the Strait to commercial shipping, and to comply with UN Security Council Resolution 2817.

Amid the ongoing West Asia conflict, the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial transit route, has been choked, affecting the global energy supply. The vital waterway connecting the Persian Gulf to the open ocean normally handles approximately 15 million barrels per day of crude oil and 5 million barrels per day of oil products. In a joint initiative, six nations, including the United Kingdom, Italy, France, the Netherlands, Germany and Japan, have expressed readiness to contribute to efforts ensuring safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

How will the UK, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, and Japan secure the Strait of Hormuz?

The European nations and Japan, through diplomatic efforts and coordinated actions, rather than immediate military intervention, have planned to ensure safe passage through the strait, condemning Iran's attacks on commercial vessels and civilian infrastructure. According to Reuters reports, they issued a joint statement on Thursday saying they would take steps to stabilise energy markets.

"We condemn in the strongest terms recent attacks by Iran on unarmed commercial vessels in the Gulf, ​attacks on civilian infrastructure, including oil and gas installations, and the de facto ​closure of the Strait of Hormuz by Iranian forces. We express our ⁠deep concern about the escalating conflict," said the statement.

Further, the six nations stated their strategies, which include calling on Iran to cease immediately ​its threats, laying of mines, drone and missile attacks and other attempts to block ​the Strait to commercial shipping, and to comply with UN Security Council Resolution 2817. "Freedom of navigation is a fundamental principle of international law, including under the United Nations Convention on the Law of ​the Sea. The effects of Iran’s actions will be felt by people in all ​parts of the world, especially the most vulnerable, " the joint statement read.

The nations have plans to coordinate with oil-producing nations to increase output and release strategic petroleum reserves to mitigate supply disruptions. While working with international partners, including the United Nations and International Financial Institutions, to support affected nations and promote maritime security. "Consistent with UNSC Resolution 2817, we emphasise that such ‌interference with ⁠international shipping and the disruption of global energy supply chains constitute a threat to international peace and security. In this regard, we call for an immediate comprehensive moratorium on attacks on civilian infrastructure, including oil and gas installations, " the statement read.

"We welcome the International Energy Agency's ​decision to authorise a coordinated release of strategic petroleum reserves. ​We will ⁠take other steps to stabilise energy markets, including working with certain producing nations to increase output. We will also work to provide support for the most affected nations, including through ⁠the United ​Nations and the IFIs (International Financial Institutions). Maritime security and ​freedom of navigation benefit all countries. We call on all states to respect international law and uphold the ​fundamental principles of international prosperity and security," the joint statement concluded.

What is the Strait of Hormuz? Why it's disruption affect the world?

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world's most critical oil shipping routes, as about 20% of global oil production and a significant portion of liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports pass through this strait, making it a vital artery for global energy supplies.

The disruptions have led to increased oil prices, with Global crude oil prices having surged to above $100 a barrel, with some analysts predicting further price hikes. Not only oil, but also LNG, fertilisers, and other commodities, potentially triggered inflation and economic slowdown across the world. Also, countries reliant on Middle Eastern oil imports have been facing energy security risks. Gulf countries, heavily dependent on oil exports, face reduced revenue and economic instability.

Though Gulf exporters are exploring alternative routes, such as Saudi Arabia's East-West pipeline to the Red Sea port of Yanbu, the blockade has raised concerns about potential shortages and price increases for energy-intensive industries.