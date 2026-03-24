US-Israel-Iran War: Turkey, Egypt, Pakistan broker US-Iran deal? Islamabad offers to host talks? Details here

However, US White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has indicated that nothing concrete could be said as of now over the reports. Leavitt said that it should not be deemed as final until it is formally announced by the White House.

Amid escalating tensions, Iran has received a message from the US through intermediaries, indicating potential talks between the two nations, said a senior Iranian Foreign Ministry official, as per a CBS News report. "We received points from the U.S. through mediators, and they are being reviewed," said the minister. The development comes after President Trump expressed optimism about a possible deal, citing "very good and productive conversations" with Iran. However, Iran has denied claims of any 'talks'. Well, the US and Iran are communicating through mediators, including countries like Pakistan, Turkey, and Egypt.

US-Iran diplomacy gains momentum: Pakistan, Turkey, Egypt turn mediator?

Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced that the US and Iran had "very good and productive conversations" regarding ending hostilities, with around 15 points of agreement. Trump also backed off his ultimatum to Iran, delaying strikes on its energy infrastructure for five days. Pakistan, Turkey, and Egypt are reportedly mediating talks between the US and Iran, with Islamabad offering to host a meeting. Iran initially denied talks were happening, but Trump's comments suggest progress is being made.

A senior Israeli official said "contacts are underway" to organise a meeting in Islamabad involving senior US and Iranian figures. He also indicated that US Vice President JD Vance could represent Washington at the talks. Israel, while aware of ongoing mediation efforts by countries including Turkey, Egypt and Pakistan, was reportedly surprised by Trump’s recent claims that discussions were progressing and that there were already agreements on multiple points, according to a CBS report.

Islamabad as venue for crucial US-Iran talks?

However, US White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has indicated that nothing concrete could be said as of now over the reports. Leavitt said that it should not be deemed as final until it is formally announced by the White House. Leavitt responded, "These are sensitive diplomatic discussions, and the US will not negotiate through the press. This is a fluid situation, and speculation about meetings should not be deemed as final until they are formally announced by the White House."The Times of Israel reported about an unnamed Israeli official who said that mediating countries are trying to convene a meeting in Islamabad, Pakistan, between the US and Iran -- possibly as soon as later this week.



Meanwhile, Speaker of Iran's Parliament, MB Ghalibaf, on Monday slammed US President Donald Trump, rejecting the latter's claims regarding ongoing negotiations between Tehran and Washington, asserting that no such talks have taken place. Ghalibaf rejected the US President's claims, stating that the remarks were made to "manipulate the financial and oil markets", which have seen much disruption amid the conflict.

(With ANI Inputs)