US-Israel-Iran War: Trump warns as Iran mulls toll fees on Strait of Hormuz shipping, says ' we could close that up in 2 minutes'

As Iran considers charging ships up to $2 million to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, US President Donald Trump warned that it could shut that operation down very fast. When asked about the Iranian plan to charge toll fees, he said, “I’d have to find out if that is true."

As Iran considers charging ships up to $2 million to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, US President Donald Trump warned that it could shut that operation down very fast. When asked about the Iranian plan to charge toll fees, he said, “I’d have to find out if that is true."

“We could close that up in 2 minutes. We could close that up so fast, your head would spin,” he said on board Air Force One.