US-Israel-Iran War: Trump shares video of massive explosions in Iran's Isfahan, 2,000-pound bunker-busters used

A major ammunition depot in the Iranian city of Isfahan has been attacked using 2,000-pound bunker-buster bombs by the United States, according to a US official cited by The Wall Street Journal. He confirmed that a significant number of penetrator munitions were deployed in the strike, after US President Donald Trump posted an uncaptioned video of the fiery blast.

A major ammunition depot in the Iranian city of Isfahan has been attacked using 2,000-pound bunker-buster bombs by the United States, according to a US official cited by The Wall Street Journal. He confirmed that a significant number of penetrator munitions were deployed in the strike, after US President Donald Trump posted an uncaptioned video of the fiery blast.

Trump posted an uncaptioned video of massive explosions in Isfahan on his Truth Social platform, without revealing the raid site and details. According to Al Jazeera, several huge blasts were reported in Isfahan around midnight. Several places in Isfahan, not just the city itself, but also several other cities in the province, have also been hit in this wave of attacks, the report added.

Isfahan, a key city in central Iran, located south of Tehran, is a hub for Iran's nuclear programme and military infrastructure, making it strategically important. The city is also home to several major military facilities, including a missile production site and a nuclear research centre.



