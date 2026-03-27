US-Israel-Iran War: Trump says US has ‘already won’, claims major damage to Tehran’s navy and missile systems

US President Donald Trump claimed the US has effectively won militarily against Iran, citing major damage to its forces.

US President Donald Trump has declared that the United States has effectively secured a military victory against Iran, citing extensive damage to Tehran’s defence capabilities. Speaking in an interview with Fox News, Trump argued that joint US-Israel operations have significantly weakened Iran’s naval, air, and missile forces. According to him, key components of Iran’s military infrastructure have been 'almost entirely eliminated,' leaving the country with only a fraction of its previous strength.

Trump emphasised that US-led strikes had targeted critical assets, including warships and missile launch systems, which he described as central to Iran’s operational capacity. He suggested that the scale of destruction has left Iran unable to effectively deploy its remaining weapons systems.

Impact of Military Operations

The remarks follow a series of coordinated strikes carried out on February 28, which marked a major escalation in the West Asia conflict. These attacks reportedly resulted in the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, significantly intensifying tensions in the region. In response, Iran launched retaliatory strikes targeting US and Israeli interests across several Gulf nations, disrupting maritime routes and raising concerns about global energy supplies.

The broader fallout has been felt across international markets, with instability in key shipping lanes affecting oil prices and economic confidence worldwide. Despite these developments, Trump maintained that Iran’s ability to sustain prolonged military engagement has been critically diminished.

Temporary Pause and Diplomatic Signals

Amid the ongoing conflict, Trump announced a temporary halt to attacks on Iran’s energy infrastructure. The pause, set to last until April 6, 2026, was described as a step taken in response to a request from Iranian authorities. He indicated that diplomatic discussions between Washington and Tehran are progressing positively, suggesting the possibility of a negotiated outcome.

In a statement shared on social media, Trump expressed optimism about the talks, while also criticising media coverage that he claimed misrepresented the situation. He reiterated that negotiations are “going very well,” even as tensions remain high.

Outlook on the Conflict

While Trump’s statements project confidence, the situation in West Asia remains volatile. Continued military posturing, combined with fragile diplomatic efforts, underscores the uncertainty surrounding the conflict’s trajectory. Analysts caution that despite claims of military success, long-term stability will depend on sustained diplomatic engagement and regional cooperation.