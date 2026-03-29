FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

US-Israel-Iran War: Trump's playful name change for Strait of Hormuz sparks debate

US-Israel-Iran War: Tehran names US officers behind deadly Minab school strike, says 'Remember these two criminals'

Pakistan people demand staggering Rs 500 crore from Aditya Dhar after Dhurandhar 2 success, say, 'Lyari ki sadke bann jaayengi'; watch

Saiyaara star Aneet Padda's sister Reet Padda deletes Instagram after facing backlash for calling Dhurandhar 'propaganda' film

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 10: Ranveer Singh film beats RRR, KGF 2 to become fifth highest-grossing Indian movie

BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 OUT: Result announced at matricbiharboard.com, know how to check scorecard

Dhurandhar 2 action director Aejaz Gulab defends violence in Ranveer Singh film: 'Not mindless action, it is backed by emotion'

Reet Padda is dating Pakistani man? Viral claims emerge after Aneet Padda’s sister calls Dhurandhar 2 as ‘propaganda’; netizens says, 'lives in Europe with boyfriend'

IPL 2026: Sunil Gavaskar urges BCCI for stricter IPL withdrawal rules, says 'Two-year ban not enough'

Anushka Sharma's hilarious reaction to Virat Kohli dropping easy catch in RCB vs SRH in IPL 2026 goes viral - Watch video

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
In Pics | Rajat Dalal ties the knot in intimate wedding ceremony, dreamy photos go viral: 'Jeevan ke ek naye pehlu ki shuruaat'

In Pics | Rajat Dalal ties the knot in intimate wedding ceremony, dreamy photos

US-Israel-Iran War: Tehran names US officers behind deadly Minab school strike, says 'Remember these two criminals'

US-Israel-Iran War: Tehran names US officers behind deadly Minab school strike

Pakistan people demand staggering Rs 500 crore from Aditya Dhar after Dhurandhar 2 success, say, 'Lyari ki sadke bann jaayengi'; watch

Pakistan people demand Rs 500 crore from Aditya Dhar after Dhurandhar 2 success

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
In Pics | Rajat Dalal ties the knot in intimate wedding ceremony, dreamy photos go viral: 'Jeevan ke ek naye pehlu ki shuruaat'

In Pics | Rajat Dalal ties the knot in intimate wedding ceremony, dreamy photos

Dhurandhar 2: Jameel Jamali, Pinda, Uzair Baloch and more; meet characters who have become internet sensations

Dhurandhar 2: Jameel Jamali, Pinda, Uzair Baloch shine; meet breakout stars

Meet Udaybir Sandhu, Ranveer Singh's friend Pinda in Dhurandhar 2, man behind viral 'Ghar Ki Yaad Nahi Aayi Tujhe Jassi' line

Meet Udaybir Sandhu, Ranveer Singh's friend Pinda in Dhurandhar 2

HomeWorld

WORLD

US-Israel-Iran War: Trump's playful name change for Strait of Hormuz sparks debate

Amid escalating conflict with Iran, US President Donald Trump made a humorous comment about the crucial corridor, Strait of Hormuz, calling it the "Strait of Trump" during a speech in Miami. 

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Mar 29, 2026, 04:03 PM IST

US-Israel-Iran War: Trump's playful name change for Strait of Hormuz sparks debate
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Amid escalating conflict with Iran, US President Donald Trump made a humorous comment about the crucial corridor, Strait of Hormuz, calling it the "Strait of Trump" during a speech in Miami. Speaking at the Future Investment Initiative event, Trump joked that Iran needed to “open up the Strait of Trump – I mean, Hormuz”, prompting laughter from the audience.

He quickly followed up with mock contrition, saying, “Excuse me. I’m so sorry. Such a terrible mistake,” before adding, “The fake news will say, ‘He accidentally said’ – No, there are no accidents with me, not too many. If there were, we’d have a major story.”

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
US-Israel-Iran War: Trump's playful name change for Strait of Hormuz sparks debate
US-Iran War: Trump's playful name change for Strait of Hormuz sparks debate
US-Israel-Iran War: Tehran names US officers behind deadly Minab school strike, says 'Remember these two criminals'
US-Israel-Iran War: Tehran names US officers behind deadly Minab school strike
Pakistan people demand staggering Rs 500 crore from Aditya Dhar after Dhurandhar 2 success, say, 'Lyari ki sadke bann jaayengi'; watch
Pakistan people demand Rs 500 crore from Aditya Dhar after Dhurandhar 2 success
Saiyaara star Aneet Padda's sister Reet Padda deletes Instagram after facing backlash for calling Dhurandhar 'propaganda' film
Saiyaara star Aneet Padda's sister Reet Padda deletes Instagram after facing
Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 10: Ranveer Singh film beats RRR, KGF 2 to become fifth highest-grossing Indian movie
Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 10: Ranveer Singh film beats RRR, KGF 2
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
In Pics | Rajat Dalal ties the knot in intimate wedding ceremony, dreamy photos go viral: 'Jeevan ke ek naye pehlu ki shuruaat'
In Pics | Rajat Dalal ties the knot in intimate wedding ceremony, dreamy photos
Dhurandhar 2: Jameel Jamali, Pinda, Uzair Baloch and more; meet characters who have become internet sensations
Dhurandhar 2: Jameel Jamali, Pinda, Uzair Baloch shine; meet breakout stars
Meet Udaybir Sandhu, Ranveer Singh's friend Pinda in Dhurandhar 2, man behind viral 'Ghar Ki Yaad Nahi Aayi Tujhe Jassi' line
Meet Udaybir Sandhu, Ranveer Singh's friend Pinda in Dhurandhar 2
Meet Reet Padda: Saiyaara actress Aneet Padda's sister in controversy after she calls Dhurandhar 2 as 'propaganda', makes instagram profile private
Meet Reet Padda: Saiyaara's Aneet Padda's sister in controversy; here's why
Jewar Airport Inauguration: Sneak peek inside Noida International Airport ahead of opening
Jewar Airport Inauguration: Sneak peek inside Noida International Airport
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement