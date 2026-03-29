US-Israel-Iran War: Trump's playful name change for Strait of Hormuz sparks debate

Amid escalating conflict with Iran, US President Donald Trump made a humorous comment about the crucial corridor, Strait of Hormuz, calling it the "Strait of Trump" during a speech in Miami.

Amid escalating conflict with Iran, US President Donald Trump made a humorous comment about the crucial corridor, Strait of Hormuz, calling it the "Strait of Trump" during a speech in Miami. Speaking at the Future Investment Initiative event, Trump joked that Iran needed to “open up the Strait of Trump – I mean, Hormuz”, prompting laughter from the audience.

He quickly followed up with mock contrition, saying, “Excuse me. I’m so sorry. Such a terrible mistake,” before adding, “The fake news will say, ‘He accidentally said’ – No, there are no accidents with me, not too many. If there were, we’d have a major story.”



