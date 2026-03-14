US-Israel-Iran War: Trump claims 'most powerful bombing raid' on Iran's key oil export hub, Kharg Island

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WORLD
A massive "bombing raid" on military targets on Kharg Island in Iran was carried out by the United States Central Command, claiming the operation "totally obliterated" every military site on the island, said President Donald Trump on Saturday. Carried out on his orders, the strike was one of the most powerful bombing raids in the region's history, he added.
A massive "bombing raid" on military targets on Kharg Island in Iran was carried out by the United States Central Command, claiming the operation "totally obliterated" every military site on the island, said President Donald Trump on Saturday. Carried out on his orders, the strike was one of the most powerful bombing raids in the region's history, he added.