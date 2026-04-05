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US-Israel-Iran War: Tehran warns of ‘gates of hell’ after Donald Trump’s 48-hour ultimatum amid Middle East conflict

Iran rejects Trump’s 48-hour ultimatum as tensions rise over the Strait of Hormuz. Israel prepares potential strikes on Iranian energy sites.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Apr 05, 2026, 07:23 AM IST

US-Israel-Iran War: Tehran warns of ‘gates of hell’ after Donald Trump’s 48-hour ultimatum amid Middle East conflict
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Iran’s central military command on Saturday strongly dismissed US President Donald Trump’s warning to destroy key infrastructure within 48 hours if Tehran failed to agree to a peace deal.

General Ali Abdollahi Aliabadi, speaking on behalf of the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, described the threat as 'desperate, erratic and reckless.' He added that the underlying message implied severe consequences, warning in religious terms that it could open 'the gates of hell.'

Trump Issues Ultimatum

Trump, using his Truth Social platform, reiterated the 48-hour deadline for Iran to reach a deal or reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a critical maritime passage for global oil shipments. He framed his message in dramatic terms, emphasising that time was running out and hinting at potential large-scale attacks if Tehran failed to comply.

Following Trump’s statement, Israeli officials indicated that Tel Aviv is preparing to strike Iranian energy facilities, pending US authorisation. A senior defence source told Reuters that the attacks could occur within the coming week, underscoring the escalating pressure on Iran from multiple fronts.

Iran Keeps Door Open for Negotiations

Despite the mounting threats, Iran has maintained a firm stance. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed that Tehran is open to mediated talks through Pakistan but emphasised that any agreement must secure a definitive and lasting end to what Iran describes as an illegal conflict. He stated that discussions in Islamabad would only proceed if they addressed Iran’s core concerns.

Global Impact and Strategic Stakes

The ongoing confrontation has already claimed thousands of lives and disrupted international energy markets. Iran’s partial blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly 20% of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas passes, has heightened fears of a broader energy crisis and economic fallout.

As both sides escalate their rhetoric and military posturing, the international community watches closely. While Tehran projects resilience and adherence to its negotiating principles, Washington and its allies appear prepared to apply military and diplomatic pressure to force compliance.

The situation remains volatile, with the potential for rapid escalation if deadlines are not met. Observers warn that any military engagement in this strategically vital region could have far-reaching consequences for global energy supply and regional stability.

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