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US-Israel-Iran war: Tehran wants to 'negotiate badly'? Donald Trump claims Iranian leadership not prepared, says 'still not declaring it over'

US President Donald Trump has stated that Tehran maintains a strong desire to "negotiate badly", though he suggested the Iranian leadership is not yet prepared to meet American conditions.

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Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Mar 16, 2026, 12:39 PM IST | Edited by : Vanshika Tyagi

US-Israel-Iran war: Tehran wants to 'negotiate badly'? Donald Trump claims Iranian leadership not prepared, says 'still not declaring it over'
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US President Donald Trump has stated that Tehran maintains a strong desire to "negotiate badly", though he suggested the Iranian leadership is not yet prepared to meet American conditions.

While addressing the press on Air Force One en route to Joint Base Andrews, the President indicated that diplomatic talks remain a future possibility. "I think they will negotiate at some point. We are doing very well with respect to the whole situation in Iran," Trump noted.

To address current maritime instability, the President confirmed he has been engaging with "other countries" regarding the "policing" of the Strait of Hormuz. These discussions follow persistent threats of retaliatory strikes from Iran against international shipping.

In response to these security measures, Tehran has maintained that the waterway remains accessible to most vessels. However, Iranian officials have insisted that the passage is closed to ships associated with the US, Israel, and their respective allies.

Expanding on the military aspect of the conflict, Trump stated that American forces have been "hitting" specific sites where Iran produces drones used for strikes against US and Israeli targets. He claimed these operations have decimated Tehran's manufacturing capability, leaving it with roughly 20 per cent of its previous drone inventory.

The President further asserted that the Iranian military has been so heavily damaged that it would take the country a decade to rebuild. Despite this, he saw "no reason to" officially declare victory yet. "I think I'd just say they're decimated. If we left right now, it would take them 10 years and more to rebuild. But I'm still not declaring it over," he said.

Trump maintained that US military operations have "essentially defeated Iran" by eliminating its air forces and air defence systems. He added that the campaign has successfully targeted the country's command structure, noting, "We've taken out their leadership times two, four, three, might be three, we'll find out soon."

Referencing the strategic strikes on Kharg Island, Iran's primary oil export hub, Trump warned that Washington could inflict further damage at a moment's notice. He noted that while certain infrastructure remains, the US has it "all locked and loaded" if Tehran fails to cooperate.

However, Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, rejected the President's narrative during an interview with CBS News. He dismissed claims that Tehran was seeking a truce, stating, "No, we never asked for a cease-fire, and we have never asked even for negotiation. We are ready to defend ourselves as long as it takes."

Araghchi defended Iranian strikes on US military assets in Gulf countries and vowed that Tehran would continue its military actions until the US concludes what he described as an "illegal war".

(ANI Inputs)

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