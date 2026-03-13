US-Israel-Iran War: Tehran vows to set oil & gas infrastructure ablaze if energy sites attacked; will not close Strait of Hormuz

In a stark warning, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) stated that it will set the region’s oil and gas “on fire” if Iran's energy infrastructure and ports are attacked as the tension escalates in the ongoing US-Israel-Iran war. Further, Tehran said it will not close the Strait of Hormuz, hours after the new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, purportedly said the waterway will remain closed as a “tool of pressure”.

In a stark warning, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) stated that it will set the region’s oil and gas “on fire” if Iran's energy infrastructure and ports are attacked as the tension escalates in the ongoing US-Israel-Iran war. Further, Tehran said it will not close the Strait of Hormuz, hours after the new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, purportedly said the waterway will remain closed as a “tool of pressure”.

Iran issues a big warning to the US-Israel if energy sites are attacked

“We warn the aggressor government and all its allies that the slightest attack on (Iran’s) energy infrastructure and ports will be followed by our crushing and devastating response,” the IRGC said in a statement cited by the official Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting. “In the event of such aggression, all the region’s oil and gas infrastructure in which the United States and its Western allies have a vested interest will be set on fire and destroyed,” it added.

Iran will not close the Strait of Hormuz

The Iranian ambassador to the UN said, “We are not going to close the Strait of Hormuz, but it is our inherent right to preserve the peace and security in this waterway,” Amir Saeid Iravani told reporters at the UN. He said that Iran should remain committed to freedom of navigation, while blaming the US for the current situation in the strait. “The current situation in the region, including in the Strait of Hormuz, is not the result of Iran’s lawful exercise of its right of self-defence. Rather, it is the direct consequence of the destabilising actions of the United States in launching aggression against Iran and undermining regional security,” he added.







