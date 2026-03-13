Dhurandhar 2 director Aditya Dhar's heartfelt birthday note says 'none of this I take for granted' amidst 'peak detailing' memes
US-Israel-Iran War: Tehran vows to set oil & gas infrastructure ablaze if energy sites attacked; will not close Strait of Hormuz
Iran will not stop its attacks until Trump is 'sorry', warns Ali Larijani: 'War cannot be won with...'
US-Israel-Iran War: US refueling plane KC-135 crashes in Iraq, Iran-backed Iraqi group claims responsibility
Gold, silver prices today, March 13, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
Iran war: PM Modi speaks with Iranian President Pezeshkian, expresses 'deep concern' over civilian deaths
US-Iran war: Donald Trump says stopping Iran from having nuclear weapons 'greater than rising oil prices'
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta says all girls in city should attain graduation
Shikha vs Shikha: Candidates with same name face mix-up in UPSC CSE results, here's what happened
Is Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's wife Mansoureh Khojasteh Bagherzadeh alive? Here's what Iranian state media says
WORLD
In a stark warning, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) stated that it will set the region’s oil and gas “on fire” if Iran's energy infrastructure and ports are attacked as the tension escalates in the ongoing US-Israel-Iran war. Further, Tehran said it will not close the Strait of Hormuz, hours after the new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, purportedly said the waterway will remain closed as a “tool of pressure”.
In a stark warning, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) stated that it will set the region’s oil and gas “on fire” if Iran's energy infrastructure and ports are attacked as the tension escalates in the ongoing US-Israel-Iran war. Further, Tehran said it will not close the Strait of Hormuz, hours after the new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, purportedly said the waterway will remain closed as a “tool of pressure”.
“We warn the aggressor government and all its allies that the slightest attack on (Iran’s) energy infrastructure and ports will be followed by our crushing and devastating response,” the IRGC said in a statement cited by the official Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting. “In the event of such aggression, all the region’s oil and gas infrastructure in which the United States and its Western allies have a vested interest will be set on fire and destroyed,” it added.
The Iranian ambassador to the UN said, “We are not going to close the Strait of Hormuz, but it is our inherent right to preserve the peace and security in this waterway,” Amir Saeid Iravani told reporters at the UN. He said that Iran should remain committed to freedom of navigation, while blaming the US for the current situation in the strait. “The current situation in the region, including in the Strait of Hormuz, is not the result of Iran’s lawful exercise of its right of self-defence. Rather, it is the direct consequence of the destabilising actions of the United States in launching aggression against Iran and undermining regional security,” he added.