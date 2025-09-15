US-Israel-Iran War: Tehran vows to destroy critical energy infrastructure after Donald Trump’s 48‑hour ultimatum

Iran threatened to target regional energy and infrastructure “irreversibly” following US President Donald Trump’s 48-hour ultimatum over the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran issued a stern warning to the United States on Sunday, threatening to strike critical energy facilities across the Middle East “in an irreversible manner” if the US attacks its infrastructure. The warning comes in response to US President Donald Trump issuing a 48-hour ultimatum demanding Tehran fully reopen the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.

Ghalibaf Signals Retaliation

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, speaker of Iran’s Parliament, used social media to stress that any assault on Iranian power plants or energy infrastructure would trigger retaliatory strikes on energy installations throughout the region. “Immediately after our facilities are targeted, the critical infrastructure, energy infrastructure, and oil facilities across the region will be considered legitimate targets and destroyed irreversibly,” Ghalibaf stated. He also warned that oil prices would remain elevated for an extended period due to the heightened regional risk.

Tehran’s Military Stance

Ebrahim Zolfaghari, spokesperson for Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, reinforced the warning, noting that US-aligned power plants, information technology infrastructure, and facilities with American involvement in the region could also be targeted. According to Zolfaghari, these actions would be in response to any US strikes and aimed at ensuring Iran’s security interests. “The Strait of Hormuz remains under our intelligence control, and harmless passage continues under specific regulations,” he added, emphasising that only “enemy and harmful traffic” would face restrictions.

US Ultimatum and Strait of Hormuz

Trump’s ultimatum, posted on Truth Social, demanded that Iran fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours. He warned that failure to comply would result in targeted strikes on Iranian power plants, starting with the largest facilities. The Strait of Hormuz, a vital passage for nearly a fifth of the world’s oil supply, has already been heavily restricted due to ongoing hostilities, disrupting global energy markets.

Escalation Following February Strikes

The current crisis traces back to February 28, when joint US-Israeli military strikes killed Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, prompting retaliatory attacks by Iran on US and Israeli assets in the Gulf. These exchanges have caused significant disruption to maritime traffic, raising fears of long-term economic instability and global energy shortages.

Rising Regional Tensions

Iran’s latest warnings highlight the growing risk of escalation in the Gulf, as Tehran signals its willingness to respond decisively to perceived threats. The potential targeting of regional energy and IT infrastructure could further destabilize global energy supply and intensify tensions between the US, Israel, and Iran.

The situation remains fluid, with both sides demonstrating readiness for military escalation while international stakeholders monitor the Strait of Hormuz closely.