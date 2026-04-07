US-Israel-Iran war: Tehran urges youth to form 'human shield' around its power plants as Donald Trump's deadline nears

Ahead of Donald Trump's Tuesday deadline, Iran has urged its youth to form human shield around its crucial power plants. Donald Trump is firm on his warning and threats to bomb Iran's energy infrastructure if it did not open Strait of Hormuz.

Hours before US President Donald Trump's Tuesday deadline to reopen the Strait of Hormuz in a warning to Iran, the latter's Ministry of Sports and Youth has reportedly urged “Iranian youth,” including “athletes, artists, [and] students, to gather at 2 PM tomorrow around power plants across the country, further requesting them to form what officials describe as a symbolic “human chain.”

Youth's symbolic shield

Alireza Rahimi, Deputy of Youth Affairs, said the idea was seeded by young people themselves. “This action [the human chain] has been formed at the suggestion of the youth themselves. A number of university youth, young artists, and youth organizations proposed that we form a human ring or human chain around the country's power plants,” he said.

He added, “This symbolic action is called the 'Human Chain of Iran's Youth for a Bright Future.' We hope that with the participation of young people across the country, this human chain will be formed around the power plants, and it will be a sign of the youth's commitment to protecting the country's infrastructure and building a bright future.”

US-Iran war: Donald Trump's deadline

Tensions have escalated between the US and Iran after President Donald Trump set a deadline of Tuesday, April 7, 2026, at 8:00 PM Eastern Time for Iran to fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump said the US is ready with a plan that could destroy Iran’s key infrastructure if the deadline is not met. “I mean complete demolition by 12 o’clock. And it will happen over a period of four hours if we wanted to. We don’t want that to happen,” he said, talking about potential strikes on bridges and power plants. During the weekend, Trump repeated his the final warning, writing “Tuesday, 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time,” with repeated threats to attack significant Iranian infrastructure, including power plants, if Tehran does not comply.

Bombing such infrastructure crucial for public could come under war crime. However, Trump rejected all concerns during his press conference, claiming he is “not at all” concerned about committing war crimes as he threatened strikes on Iran’s civilian infrastructure, including bridges and power plants.

Donald Trump on Monday said that he is determined to “finish” the ongoing war with Iran, asserting that Tehran must never be allowed to possess nuclear weapons while also suggesting that the conflict could end “very quickly”. Speaking to reporters during the 2026 White House Easter Egg Roll, Trump said, “Hopefully it would end quickly. We have many alternatives. We could leave right now, and it would take them 15 years to rebuild what they have. But I want to finish it up.”