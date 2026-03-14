US-Israel-Iran War: Tehran threatens to avenge Kharg Island strike; Will oil prices go out of control?

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The US strike on Iran's Kharg Island, a key crude export terminal, potentially pushed oil prices to extreme levels. The move has significantly escalated the stakes, shifting from targeting the military and regime to potentially crippling Iran's economy.
The US strike on Iran's Kharg Island, a key crude export terminal, has heightened tensions in the war, triggering Tehran to take on regional retaliation against US-linked oil facilities. Citing Tehran’s Khatam al-Anbiya military command headquarters, Iran's state media has reported that Tehran has said any attack on its oil and energy infrastructure will lead to retaliatory strikes on facilities in the region owned by oil companies that have American shares or cooperate with the US. The statement came after President Donald Trump announced the US had 'totally obliterated' military targets on Iran’s Kharg Island, sparing oil infrastructure on condition that the Strait of Hormuz remains undisrupted.
The US strike on Iran's Kharg Island, a key crude export terminal, potentially pushed oil prices to extreme levels. The move has significantly escalated the stakes, shifting from targeting the military and regime to potentially crippling Iran's economy. Since Kharg Island is Iran's primary oil export terminal, typically, 1.3-1.6 million barrels of oil pass through Kharg daily, though Iran increased volumes to 3 million in anticipation of a US-led attack. The island stores an additional 18 million barrels as backup. With the US holding Kharg Island hostage to ensure Iran allows ships to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, crude oil prices will surge. And if Iran's oil infrastructure is targeted, Tehran will retaliate by attacking other infrastructure in the Middle East, sending oil prices into a tailspin.
The US' strike on Iran’s Kharg Island could ultimately send oil prices “out of control,” former US Army brigadier general Mark Kimmitt
told CNN. “It means that we have raised the stakes in this war considerably. It’s gone simply from a ‘take out the military, take out the regime’ but now we’re trying to take out the economic lifeblood of this country, potentially,” said retired officer adding, if that oil infrastructure is targeted, Kimmitt said “it is clear that Iran is going to attack the rest of the infrastructure in the Middle East.”