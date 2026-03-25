US-Israel-Iran War: Tehran sets tough ceasefire conditions, demands closure of US bases and control of Strait of Hormuz
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US-Israel-Iran War: Washington proposes month-long ceasefire, extends 15-point plan to Tehran amid ongoing talks
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Iran eases restrictions on Strait of Hormuz, allows safe passage for 'Non-Hostile' ships
WORLD
Iran has set strict conditions for US ceasefire talks, including closure of Gulf bases, control over the Strait of Hormuz and lifting of sanctions.
Iran has laid out extensive conditions in response to a proposal by US President Donald Trump for renewed talks aimed at ending the ongoing conflict. Reports indicate Tehran is insisting on the closure of all US military bases in the Gulf, financial reparations for wartime damages, and a halt to Israel’s operations targeting Hezbollah.
A critical demand centres on the Strait of Hormuz. Iran seeks a framework that would allow it to oversee and collect fees from maritime traffic passing through this vital shipping corridor, effectively asserting control over one of the world’s most crucial oil transit routes.
While Iran has maintained a firm public stance, sources suggest there may be room for negotiation behind the scenes. Potential concessions could include pausing its ballistic missile program for five years, reducing uranium enrichment levels, and allowing inspections of remaining centrifuges by the International Atomic Energy Agency.
Additionally, Iran may consider discussions regarding its stockpile of uranium enriched to 60 percent and limiting support for regional proxies, including Hezbollah, Hamas, and Iraqi militias. These signals are being interpreted as potential starting points for compromise, even as the official rhetoric remains uncompromising.
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has reportedly consolidated influence within Iran’s leadership and is guiding the nation’s negotiating positions. Analysts note that this internal power structure is shaping Tehran’s demands and influencing both its public messaging and private overtures.
Iranian military spokesperson Ebrahim Zolfaqari criticised US leadership, accusing it of “negotiating with itself.” He further warned that US investments and pre-war energy prices would remain under pressure until Washington acknowledges that regional stability is ensured by Iranian armed forces.
The contrast between Iran’s stringent public demands and potential private flexibility underscores the complexity of the situation. Both sides are testing the limits of what the other might accept, and the path to a ceasefire remains uncertain. With strategic, economic, and regional stakes intertwined, the negotiations could have lasting consequences for the broader Middle East.